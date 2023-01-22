Washington City Hall
Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Washington has joined St. Clair, Union, and more than 70 other Missouri cities in asking voters to approve a 3 percent sales tax on adult, recreational use cannabis sales. 

The Washington City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to send the proposal to the April 4 election ballot. The tax proposal must be approved by a simple majority of voters, according to city officials. 