Washington has joined St. Clair, Union, and more than 70 other Missouri cities in asking voters to approve a 3 percent sales tax on adult, recreational use cannabis sales.
The Washington City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to send the proposal to the April 4 election ballot. The tax proposal must be approved by a simple majority of voters, according to city officials.
Washington City Attorney Mark Piontek said if voters approve the tax in April, it would not go into effect until July, five months after recreational use cannabis sales are set to begin in Missouri.
Lisa Cox, a spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said 97 percent of Missouri’s medical use dispensaries have requested to convert to a comprehensive license. Cox did not say if Washington’s Missouri Health and Wellness was among those seeking the comprehensive license, but city officials said they were told by company representatives that they are among those wanting a comprehensive license.
This new license would allow them to sell both medical use and recreational use cannabis.
“None (of the requests) have been approved or denied (at this time),” Cox said. She said dispensaries will be notified by Feb. 6, a date that has been floated as the day when legal adult, recreational use cannabis sales will begin in Missouri.
Once implemented, city officials have said the proposed sales tax, which is capped by state law at 3 percent at recreational use dispensaries, is expected to generate between $100,000 and $200,000 annually for the city of Washington. The city also collects a 1 percent sales tax on medical use purchases.
Meanwhile, the Missouri Cannabis Trade Association has said the recreational use tax would likely be closer to $150,000 based on current sales if the tax passes.
The additional revenue from the sales tax would go into the city’s general fund, which would allow for the tax money to be allocated to the parks department along with the streets department, police, emergency dispatch or other areas of the city government.
City leaders have previously said they intend to allocate the majority of the money to the parks department for maintenance of existing parks and to boost the salaries of the city’s emergency dispatchers.
The proposed tax would be also be on top of the 3 percent sales tax that all Franklin County voters will be asked to consider on April 5 and the state’s 6 percent sales tax.