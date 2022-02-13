A Washington teenager has been accused of stealing almost $30,000 worth of goods from Ulta Beauty in late January.
Demetrius L. Owens Jr., 19, has been charged with stealing $25,000 or more, a Class C felony, and second-degree burglary, a Class D felony.
On Jan. 25, officers with the Washington Police Department responded to a burglar alarm at Ulta Beauty on Charlotte’s Way in Washington where they found a shattered front door and discovered that numerous bottles of cologne and perfume had been stolen, according to a probable cause statement filed by the police department.
Store management later provided police a detailed inventory of the missing items, worth $29,601.50 in total, according to the probable cause statement. Police also obtained surveillance video that reportedly showed two male suspects smashing the window with a large rock, entering the store dressed in all black and stealing numerous tubs of merchandise from the store.
Based on information from the U.S. Postal Inspector’s Office, police identified Owens and another man named Ryan Jones as suspects. According to the postal inspector’s office, similar burglaries had occurred at Ulta Beauty locations in St. Louis County and Columbia as well.
It’s unclear whether this alleged crime involved selling stolen goods through the mail, which is the postal inspector’s specialty, but Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker explained to The Missourian that the postal inspector often gets involved in non-mail-related crimes as well.
Owens and Jones were then arrested by St. Louis County Police, and after questioning and initially denying the crimes, Owens reportedly said that he was responsible for the Washington, St. Louis County and Columbia burglaries, and implicated Jones, according to the probable cause statement.
Jones has not been charged for any crimes in Franklin County as of Friday, according to online court records.
A hearing has not yet been scheduled for Owens, who is also facing a stealing and a trespassing charge in St. Louis County.
Editor's Note: Officials with the St. Louis County Police said a photo of Owens was not immediately available to be released as of press time.