Following the release of Annual Performance Reports (APRs) on school districts statewide earlier this month, Washington School District Superintendent Jennifer Kephart discussed some of the changes since the last time the numbers were released at the school board’s meeting last week.
As Kephart and many others have previously noted, this year’s APRs cannot be directly compared to past years, because, besides not publishing the reports since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the new reports also used a different version of the Missouri School Improvement Program (MSIP).
MSIP 6, the current system, was originally supposed to replace the previous system, MSIP 5, in the spring of 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic. So this year’s scores will become valuable for year-over-year comparison starting next year, but right now they can really only be used for comparison between districts.
“It’s a baseline year,” Kephart said. “It’s a pilot year.”
While this year’s APR scores are limited in their usefulness for comparison with past years, there are some obvious signs of the pandemic’s impact on things like attendance, Kephart said.
“The School District of Washington was in school more than many school districts in the state, and I would say that we can notice that because our scores, overall, are higher than some of our neighboring districts or really districts across the state that weren’t in school as much,” she said. “So we can say that being in front of a teacher matters. We can say that the teachers that we have and the impact that they make matters.”
Still, Kephart said, Washington was not immune from COVID-19’s effect on attendance.
“If we think back through last year when we still had some of our students that were home on a 10-day quarantine, when we still had some of our students that were ill and we said ‘If you are ill, stay home,’ ” she said. “So we ourself asked students to stay home because we didn’t want them in our schools if they are ill. We still do that.”
Kephart noted that in the last round of APR scores released, for 2018, there were 320 districts statewide that scored 95 percent or higher, versus only four districts scoring in that range for 2022. She gave an example of English language arts as an area where the same score would have got more points for the district’s overall rating in 2018 than it did in 2022.
“So you can notice that there is a change of what the targets are and they have moved,” she said. “So there is more rigor that has been added.”
Despite the changes in how districts are scored, Kephart said she understands why the state needed to update its scoring system. From the federal government’s standpoint, she said, there needs to be a functional accreditation tool. Kephart also said there are things she likes about the new system.
“I do appreciate with MSIP 6 that we are able to get points for the strategic planning work,” she said. She also noted that the new scoring system measures not only students’ test scores for a single annual standardized test, but at several points throughout the year, allowing districts to better track student “growth,” rather than just their “status.”
“Status is one moment in time. Growth is the growth over time for an individual student,” Kephart explained.
“One of the changes from MSIP 5 to MSIP 6 is that they did break out status and growth, so that school districts receive points for both status and growth, because in some districts, if you’re really, really high already, it’s going to be hard to get growth, but you might continue to stay high in status. So your points could be high in status but lower in growth,” she said.
“Our goal would be to have higher points in both. So, that was not the case in MSIP 5. Status and growth were together. So part of the reason that it has taken so long to roll out is they were trying to figure out how to calculate growth.”
Board member Kelly Brinkmann said she appreciates the increased academic rigor of MSIP 6, but the way the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education went about implementing the new system was “backhanded,” she said.
“It was like you took the test and then they changed all the bubbles,” Brinkmann said. “So it’s so skewed, it’s really disorienting, because it is grading the district on things that we didn’t necessarily teach to, because they changed it. So thank goodness they did it now because the last couple years, you know, have been a little crazy, so let’s just cap that off.”