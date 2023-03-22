Following the release of Annual Performance Reports (APRs) on school districts statewide earlier this month, Washington School District Superintendent Jennifer Kephart discussed some of the changes since the last time the numbers were released at the school board’s meeting last week.

As Kephart and many others have previously noted, this year’s APRs cannot be directly compared to past years, because, besides not publishing the reports since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the new reports also used a different version of the Missouri School Improvement Program (MSIP).