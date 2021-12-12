For Dr. Jennifer Kephart, superintendent of the Washington School District, Nov. 18 marked her 100th day in the district’s top spot. She took over July 1 for Lori VanLeer, who was in the post for 13 years before retiring.
In those 100 days, Kephart has met with more than 500 people, including parents, community leaders, district and school leaders, teachers and students to gather information about the current and future needs of the district, which serves 3,550 students and employs 651 people. She said those meetings ranged from group sessions with staff to getting lunch or coffee with an individual to visiting businesses around the Washington area.
Their input was the basis for Kephart’s progress report, which she released Nov. 29.
In her report, Kephart listed six goals, several of which focused on building collaborative relationships with others in the district.
Kephart said she hoped also to learn more about the community. She said Washington and the surrounding area is uniquely passionate about its school district, and for that reason, having a good relationship with the community is essential.
Rounding out Kephart’s goals, as stated in the report, were increasing student achievement and support, ensuring a culture of belonging, expanding innovative practices and workforce connections and engaging staff in meaningful professional learning.
Kephart said she plans to build on the district’s partnerships with local businesses to help students find career opportunities after graduation. She listed Mercy Hospital, the city, Downtown Washington Inc., the Chamber of Commerce and the police and fire departments, among others, as essential community partners to the district’s mission.
“(Four Rivers Career Center) has more apprentices out in our community than any other career center in the state,” she said. “It’s remarkable.”
Kephart said that in her next 100 days and beyond, she intends to focus on maintaining the district’s “tradition of excellence.”
“The level of engagement and support from our parents and our community benefits our students every day,” she said. “My commitment to the School District of Washington is building on the rich foundation and providing continuous improvement in all areas.”