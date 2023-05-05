One hundred years from now, when the new time capsule is unearthed, Washington residents will not only find currency, a map and other items from the year 2023, they will get to read students’ favorite memories about their city.
When the centennial celebration of city hall was in the planning stages, Mary Kleekamp, who is the assistant principal at Washington High School, said she wanted the children of the community to contribute to the time capsule.
“We just feel like, as a town of Washington, we are tied to our schools,” she said, “and the youth are our future, so we just felt like involving them in some way was imperative.”
Kleekamp reached out to the eight schools in Washington, and asked the students to write a paragraph about their favorite memory, event or activity in the town.
“I couldn’t choose,” Washington High School freshman Olivia Jensen said. “I couldn’t decide, because I’ve grown up here, and my mom’s always taken me to the Pumpkin Palooza, the Olde Fashioned Christmas and all this stuff that means Washington to me. So, I didn’t pick an event. I kind of just described downtown and the feeling that I get when I walk around and see the shops, and stuff like that.”
Three students from each school were chosen to have their writing included in the time capsule that is not to be opened until 2123.
The 24 students were named “Cornerstone Students” at the centennial celebration in front of city hall on Thursday, May 4.
“I felt really honored,” eighth grader Meza Edwards said about her paragraph being chosen for the time capsule.
Edwards, who attends St. Francis Borgia Grade School, said she wrote her paragraph about her experience with the WashMo Blues Society, and singing lead in a band, Odyssey, for the past year.
“It’s been a really good experience,” she said. “That band has really been a game-changer, because they are like my best friends now,” she said.
Our Lady of Lourdes fourth grader Mary Rose Cassat said she described her first time attending the Washington Town & Country Fair for the time capsule.
“I went on this really cool ride called the Cobra, and it spins a lot,” she said.
Kleekamp said she was impressed that the students wrote about interesting and different events and activities.
Centennial attendee Maureen King said she thought having the students contribute their favorite things about Washington was a great idea.
“I think that in the future, people will look back on what a nice community we had here,” she said. “Especially from the viewpoint of the kids, the students.”