Darren Lamb introduces cornerstone students
Buy Now

Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb introduces the cornerstone students Thursday, May 4, 2023, during city hall's centennial celebration. Students from each school in Washington wrote essays about their favorite memory in town and the top three from each school received the honor of being a cornerstone kid, whose essays will be attended to a time capsule to be placed in city hall.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

One hundred years from now, when the new time capsule is unearthed, Washington residents will not only find currency, a map and other items from the year 2023, they will get to read students’ favorite memories about their city.

When the centennial celebration of city hall was in the planning stages, Mary Kleekamp, who is the assistant principal at Washington High School, said she wanted the children of the community to contribute to the time capsule.