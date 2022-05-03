The first week of May is National Travel and Tourism Week and train stations across Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner line are celebrating, Washington Station included.
Washington Station’s celebration will kick off Wednesday from noon-1 p.m., in time for the 12:38 p.m. train to arrive, Washington Chamber of Commerce Tourism Director Emily Underdown said. Mayor Doug Hagedorn will greet passengers exiting the train and snacks will be available to visitors. Additionally, “thank you” goodie bags will be handed out to Amtrak conductors.
The station will also be decked out in train-themed decorations.
“We’re just going to be showing our appreciation for those that take the train and raise awareness for those who don’t but may want to in the future,” Underdown said.
Underdown said that this is the first year the city is holding a travel and tourism celebration.
“I think its so important for us because we are such a unique destination,” Underdown said, adding that festival season in Washington is heating up and many local businesses benefit from the tourism.
The Missouri River Runner, which travels between St. Louis and Kansas City, generates over $208 million annually in economic activity statewide and creates 1,250 jobs, according to an economic impact study released in 2021 by the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Each year, passengers on the train line spend an estimated $12.8 million in hotels and another $25.3 million in food and sightseeing, adding an estimated $11 million in federal, state and local tax revenue.
In addition to the festivities in Washington, train stations in Kirkwood, Hermann, Jefferson City, Sedalia, Warrensburg and Lee’s Summit also will be hosting celebrations, according to a press release from the Hermann Tourism and Economic Development Director’s office.
Hermann’s celebration, which will coincide with the 12:11 p.m. train on Friday, will include live German music by accordionist Marilyn Loehnig, old-fashioned German-style pink lemonade, authentic German sausage, cupcakes, cheese, fruit, stickers for children and gift bags and lunch for Amtrak staff, according to the release. Hermann Mayor Bruce Cox also will be there to welcome passengers.