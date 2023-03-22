Washington on Monday joined dozens of other Missouri cities in signing onto a multi-million dollar settlement agreement with pharmacies and drug makers who are acknowledging their role in the opioid epidemic.
Washington City Attorney Mark Piontek said it is unclear how much the city will receive as part of the settlement, as cities have until April 18 to sign onto the settlement.
“At this point, no one knows how many (cities) are going to participate,” Piontek said of the settlements against opioid manufacturers Teva and Allergan and against pharmacies CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.
According to state documents, Allergan will pay $2.37 billion over seven years, while fellow drug maker Teva will pay $3.6 billion over 13 years and provide each state included in the settlement with an opportunity to receive shipments of Narcan, a drug that is used to treat those experiencing a drug overdose. Walgreens will pay $4.8 billion over the next 15 years and CVS will pay $5.1 billion over the next 10 years. Walmart will pay $3.1 billion, according to a news release.
These payments will be split between all of the states involved in the settlement, according to officials.
The settlement is expected to total $350 million dollars statewide.
Richard Sheets, executive director of the Missouri Municipal League, said cities with more than 10,000 people in population are eligible for the settlement. There are roughly 83 cities in Missouri that meet that threshold.
Not every eligible city has taken the settlement, Sheets said.
“It is restricted on how you can use the money. It is not like the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money where cities had broad authority on how to use it. This is restrictive,” Sheets said. “Some cities are scratching their heads trying to figure that out.”
Officials have not even had preliminary discussions about how Washington’s portion of the settlement will be spent, Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb said Monday.
“We will probably look to see how other cities are using the money,” Lamb said. Officials also cautioned that the settlement proceeds may have restrictions in how it can be used.
Sheets said some of the state’s larger cities are partnering with health departments to make Narcan more available to the public. While others are funneling the money toward first responders to use to purchase Narcan.
“Cities are struggling with where in their purview can they use this money, which is why it does take some research,” Sheets said.
Counties are also signing onto the settlement. Earlier this month, the Franklin County Commissioners agreed to participate in the multi-million dollar settlement.
The settlement signed Monday is the second multi-million dollar opioid-related settlement brokered by the state in recent years.
In 2021, Missouri officials along with representatives from 13 other states announced a settlement with the three of the nation’s largest pharmaceutical distributors — Amerisource Bergin, McKesson, and Cardinal Health — and with Johnson & Johnson. That settlement totaled nearly a half-billion dollars and is being paid out over the next 16 years, according to information from the Missouri Attorney General’s office.
The first payment to states and cities was made on Sept. 30, 2021, and the second payment was made July 15, 2022. All other payments will be made annually on July 15, according to court documents.
This money is to be used to fund treatment centers across the state and to help those suffering from opioid addiction.
Washington did not participate in the earlier settlement, according to documents.