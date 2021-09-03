The Washington City Council approved 2021’s tax rate Monday. With the passage of an ordinance Monday night, the rate will be 75.5 cents per $100 of assessed value.
This is a slight decrease from last year’s rate of 79.52 cents per $100 of assessed value, according to previous Missourian reporting. The rate changes every year and is determined by a formula, provided by the state, that takes into account annual cost of living increases, new construction and other factors.
Of that 75.5 cents, 56.41 cents will be used to support general revenue purposes within Washington government, and the remaining 19.09 cents will fund the Washington Public Library, according to the ordinance.