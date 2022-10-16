Washington City Hall
Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Sales tax revenue increased 6.6 percent this fiscal year over last year in Washington, marking the second year in a row the city has recorded a strong increase in sales tax revenue. 

The sales tax revenue comes from three sales taxes: a one-cent general tax that goes into the general fund, a half-cent tax that funds capital improvement projects and a half-cent tax that funds transportation projects.