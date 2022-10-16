Sales tax revenue increased 6.6 percent this fiscal year over last year in Washington, marking the second year in a row the city has recorded a strong increase in sales tax revenue.
The sales tax revenue comes from three sales taxes: a one-cent general tax that goes into the general fund, a half-cent tax that funds capital improvement projects and a half-cent tax that funds transportation projects.
From October 2021 through September 2022, the city’s fiscal year, Washington brought in $5.48 million in general sales tax revenue and $2.74 million in capital improvement sales tax and transportation sales tax each, according to a report from the city finance department.
The previous fiscal year, 2020-2021, the city brought in $5.14 million in general sales tax and $2.57 million in capital improvement sales tax and transportation sales tax each, according to the report.
Because sales tax revenue correlates with local businesses’ revenues, it is often used as an economic indicator for how a local economy is doing.
June was Washington’s best month in the 2021-22 fiscal year, with the city recording $536,000 in general sales tax revenue, while November was the city’s worst month, with $329,000 in general sales tax revenue.
Washington Finance Director Mary Sprung said this year’s tax revenue increase is “a little bit higher than normal.”
“The last two years have been pretty strong years,” Sprung said, adding the city typically sees around a 4 percent increase.
Washington saw a 7.3 percent increase in sales tax revenue from fiscal year 2019-20 to 2020-21, according to the report. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic began, which temporarily shuttered many businesses and caused major economic fallout.
“I thought that increase was due to coming out of the pandemic, people doing more because they had saved up,” Sprung said. “Everyone got stimulus checks and people were spending more; they were doing more home improvement, that sort of thing. I thought the increase in 2020-21 was due to that. But then with this year’s increase, after everything kind of normalized, I’m not really sure.”
She said the fact that Washington saw another increase of similar size as last year makes her think the 2020-21 increase wasn’t just a pandemic-related anomaly.
“So maybe this is our new norm,” Sprung said. “I’m not sure. I guess we need another year to see if this trend continues.”