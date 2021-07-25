Washington’s June sales tax revenue was up 28 percent from last June, the biggest year-over-year monthly increase this year.
The city reported $514,850 in sales tax revenue in June 2021, according to a sales tax summary provided to Washington City Council members. In June 2020, it reported $401,315 in sales tax revenue. The June 2021 showing is the best so far this fiscal year, followed by March, when the city reported $468,305 in sales tax revenue.
Union saw a 3.6 percent decrease in its sales tax revenue to $200,327 in May, the most recent available numbers, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb said there is typically a two-month delay in reporting sales tax revenues by the Missouri Department of Revenue, so June’s sales tax was likely collected around April and March.
The June figure does not include the city’s 0.5 percent capital improvement sales tax, which provided the city with $257,425 in June.
Overall growth in Washington’s sales tax revenue from October to June was 8.75 percent, according to the tax summary.
In the fiscal year 2021, which runs from October 2020 to September 2021, the city has collected $3.8 million in sales tax revenue to date. Being nine months in, sales tax revenue is on pace to beat last fiscal year’s numbers, when the city earned $4.8 million. That year was the highest since at least the fiscal year 2001, according to the tax summary.
Sales tax revenues this June were the highest in at least the past five Junes, according to the tax summary. It’s the second-highest monthly total in that time, below only September 2020, when the city reported $518,477. Those two months were the only ones to break $500,000.
This increase in sales tax revenue shows the local economy is recovering, said Jennifer Giesike, president and CEO of the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce.
Giesike said that in Washington and nationwide, the service industry is doing particularly well.
“I think it’s across the nation that the restaurant and food and beverage industry is doing well,” she said. “We’ve heard positives across the board.”
Tom Kent, owner of Tilted Skillet, said that he’s “definitely” seen an uptick in business. “There’s more people coming out,” he said. “We’re staying busy.”
However, he said his business has been hampered by a huge jump in food prices.
“My costs have gone up 57.2 percent in the last four months,” he said.