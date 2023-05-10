Washington PD confirmed the city has seen its first overdose death caused by fentanyl mixed with xylazine.
On Wednesday morning, Detective Lieutenant Steve Sitzes told The Missourian the department had received lab results for a death that occurred in March. Results concluded the death was due to a drug overdose involving xylazine.
“We knew the drug would make its way to Washington because we had seen it in St. Louis and other parts of the country,” Sitzes said. “But this was basically our first known death that was contributed to this drug or as part of this drug.”
Xylazine is an animal tranquilizer — known by street names like “tranq,” “tranq dope” and “zombie drug” — and is being used to bulk up illicit fentanyl, making its impact even more devastating.
Xylazine causes wounds that erupt with a scaly dead tissue called eschar; untreated, they can lead to amputation. It induces a blackout stupor for hours, rendering users vulnerable to rape and robbery. When people come to, the high from the fentanyl has long since faded and they immediately crave more. Because xylazine is a sedative and not an opioid, it resists standard opioid overdose reversal treatments.
This is a developing story. Check this weekend’s Missourian for more information.