Motorists in Washington may soon find themselves driving on a partially widened Highway 100 and Highway 47, but only if the city receives about $2.3 million from the Missouri Department of Transportation’s cost-share program.
“These are both important projects, which have been identified in our comprehensive long-range plan,” said Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci. During the Monday night meeting of the Washington City Council, the eight-person governing body voted unanimously to pursue the cost-share program for improvements to both roadways.
Maniaci said the projects won’t move forward if the state doesn’t approve Washington’s participation in the cost-share program.
“When we purchased the Oldenburg Industrial Park we knew we would need some kind of grant to make these improvements,” Maniaci said. “Then, in the same way with Highway 47, the scale of what we are hoping to accomplish is so large that we definitely need some kind of assistance to make it possible.”
On Highway 100, the city is seeking about $500,000 to widen Highway 100 from Vossbrink Drive to the proposed entrance of the 115-acre Oldenburg Industrial Park, located just south of Melton Machine & Control Co.’s facility at 901 Melton Drive.
In addition to widening the road, the project would include the construction of turn lanes and a new entrance to the industrial park, which officially opened to development in October 2021.
The total cost of that project is $1 million and the city would finance its portion using money from the capital improvement sales tax revenue that has been earmarked for economic development expenditures.
“Right now, we are advertising that these lots are available and we have a rendering to show what the industrial park will look like. However, anyone doing a site visit to the property has a difficult time understanding and really picturing the industrial park’s layout without an actual entrance to the actual industrial park,” Maniaci said.
For the widening of Highway 47 from Bieker Road to the proposed entrance of the East West Parkway, the city is seeking more than $1.8 million from MoDOT to help cover the $3.75 million price tag, with the rest coming from Washington’s transportation fund.
“The adjoining property in this location is for sale and we recognize the importance of making these improvements prior to any developments being made that would increase traffic in that area,” Maniaci said.
“We think this would really kickstart the county’s plans for widening Highway 47,” he said.
Maniaci said the city plans to file its application for the cost-share program in April, but likely won’t hear the fate of those applications until sometime in August.
City Administrator Darren Lamb said the city previously used the cost-share program to finance the widening of Highway 100 from the city’s limits to Interstate 44 and for other projects in and around Washington.
“This is not a new program for us,” Lamb said.
“It is exciting to see these items come to fruition, hopefully,” said Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy. “We’ve been talking about them for a long time.”
In other business, the City Council approved a $625,000 contract to Kurt Unnerstall of K.J. Unnerstall Construction Co. for the construction of the Busch Creek Greenway, a project that includes the creation of an on-street shared-use path and an off-street 10-foot wide concrete trail.
Plans for the greenway, which is being designed for both bicyclists and walkers, began in earnest in 2018 when officials plotted a path starting at the intersection of Jefferson and Eighth streets. That vision now includes plans for the greenway’s network of new sidewalks to head east before ultimately connecting with the eastern end of the Rotary Riverfront Trail.
The city had budgeted up to $761,000 for the project, with $385,000 coming from a federal Transportation Alternative Program grant and $75,000 from the Franklin County Transportation Sales Tax.
In a memo to the council, Assistant City Engineer Andrea Lueken said roughly 62 percent of the project is being funded with federal funds and 12 percent is coming from the Franklin County sales tax funds. The remaining 26 percent of funding is coming from Washington’s transportation tax revenue.