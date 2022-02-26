Hoping to rework portions of the Rotary Riverfront Trail, the Washington City Council voted Tuesday to seek a grant from the federal government.
According to city leaders, the work includes rerouting portions of the riverfront trail through the James A. Rennick Riverfront Park, creating a designated crossing area for people walking from one half of the trail to the other, adding a retaining wall to portions of the trail near the flag plaza, adding a new staircase from the lower parking lot, removing the existing staircase, and much-needed upgrades to the parking lot and restroom facility at Riverfront Park. These upgrades, Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker, said would comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and allow for the park’s restroom to stay open year-round.
These changes are coming as the park system prepares for WashMo On The Go to open in the historic Waterworks Building. The new business, which is being opened by Toni Cavin, will feature products from nearly 20 different businesses and artists. In addition to the retail space, Cavin said she also is envisioning a “hands-on” children’s museum occupying part of the space, and she plans to have a 5,000-gallon aquarium installed in the building, which would feature fish found in Missouri’s rivers.
“The last thing we want is for someone to be stepping out of the Waterworks building or the bathrooms and be hit with a bicycle,” Dunker said. “This just makes it safer for everybody.”
The grant is coordinated through the Federal Highway Administration and Missouri State Parks’ Recreation Trails Program, which receives about $1 million annually in funding. The grants, which are capped at $250,000 per project, are open to local and state governments, school districts, non-profit and for-profit organizations.
The city must provide a 20 percent match, if they receive the grant. If awarded, the project must be open to the public for a minimum of 25 years.
In other business, the council voted unanimously to approve the annexation of 8-acres of former Jasper Farm along High Street, south of Highway 100 that developer Kurt Unnerstall hopes to make into commercial and residential developments.
Unnerstall, of KJ Unnerstall Construction Co. in Washington, said the residential development would include about 40 single-family homes. These single-story and two-story homes, which he hopes to have built and available for purchase by this fall, are expected to sell for about $300,000 per property.
Unnerstall has said he is also planning to build eight duplexes on a yet-to-be named street that he said will be limited to people 55-and-older. These duplexes will look similar to those built on Washington’s West Second Street. These duplexes will have a similar construction timeline as the single-family homes, with a groundbreaking scheduled for May or June and completion this fall.
The commercial zone would be on the north end of the property near Highway 100.
He said the businesses interested in the development are largely all nationally recognized restaurant chains and home improvement retailers that do not have a presence in Washington.
The council also voted to extend the swimming season at the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex. Under the deal approved Tuesday, the pool will stay open May 28 and remain open through August 19. The pool will still stay open on weekends beginning August 20 and will close for the season on Labor Day weekend, Dunker said.