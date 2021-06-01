Since their launch in late April, users of Lime Scooters in Washington have driven more than 11,000 miles — or the equivalent of 23 round trips between Kansas City, Mo., and St. Louis.
“They are definitely being used more than I thought they would. I am thrilled,” said Sal Maniaci, Washington’s community and economic development director.
Maniaci was not the only city official impressed by the latest ridership numbers — nearly 3,000 individual riders made around 7,000 trips for the aforementioned 11,000 miles. Also impressed was Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy, who described the scooters as more than just a mode of transportation, but also a source of recreation.
“They bring a festive feel to the community,” Lucy said. “You can’t help but smile when you see them. Even the people who are riding them are smiling.”
For comparison, the scooter company reported just over 2,000 riders, approximately 4,000 trips and 7,000 miles driven in mid-May. Two weeks after the scooters launched in late April, the scooters had 1,600 riders, 3,000 trips and around 5,000 miles driven.
“The ridership in Washington has been really great when comparing to other markets with 60 scooteras,” said Allison Forms, Lime Scooters’ senior operations manager. Forms is responsible for Lime’s operations in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri.
Another city comparable to Washington is Bartlesville, Oklahoma, a city of 36,750 people, where Lime Scooters made their debut in December with a 75 scooter fleet. Both Bartlesville and Washington have trial periods with the scooter company.
According to the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise, ridership has dropped there from 1,603 rides in December to 397 trips in February. Bartlesville officials told the Oklahoma paper that the decrease in scooter usage has been due, in part, to the weather, including the major snowstorm in February, as well as some of the novelty of the scooters wearing off.
Bartlesville also has signed an agreement to begin a trial period with Bird, another escooter company.
Lucy said city officials also have wondered if, and when, the novelty of the scooters — which have a maximum speed of 15 miles per hour — may begin to fade.
“Only time will tell,” Lucy said. “I do know, though, that the past several weekends in Washington, we have seen a lot of visitors to our community and I would bet that they are using them.”
In Washington, Forms said the company is still hiring juicers — or people tasked with collecting the scooters, charging them, and returning them into service.
Forms also announced last week that the company will launch, with a 75 scooter fleet, in nearby New Haven on Tuesday for a trial period.
Juicers in Washington also can charge scooters in other cities, including New Haven, according to Forms.
Forms said despite ongoing reservations and concerns from some city leaders, no scooters have been reported as ending up in the Missouri River.
Both Lucy and Maniaci praised Forms and Lime Scooters for being “very responsive” to any changes that need to be made, regarding where the scooters can be driven, how fast they can go, imposing restrictions on who can operate them, and more.
Ultimately, Maniaci said the scooters “are just giving another incentive to get out and explore.”