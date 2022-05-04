Four Rivers Career Center celebrated its 2022 graduates Monday night in a ceremony that highlighted the students’ real-world skills.
“Students, we love you and we know you will be successful,” District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart said at the ceremony at the Washington High School gymnasium.
She noted that the Four Rivers Career Center is part of what motivated her to move from Kansas City to work at the Washington School District.
“My goal in school leadership is about providing opportunities for students to experience their workforce passions and interests prior to graduating high school,” she said. “That is each and every one of you. You are experiencing that passion every day. I know that some of you already own your own businesses. Some of you have jobs that are already earning over minimum wage, and some of you have full-time careers lined up for life after graduation.
“Because of Four Rivers, because of our amazing community that is rich in a variety of businesses and industries, each of you are able to be provided an experience to truly be immersed in your passion and interest.”
As students were awarded their certificates, a student from each program gave remarks. Many talked about what Four Rivers Career Center has done for them and the opportunities it provided.
“Throughout my first 12 years of school, I never felt like I stuck in a friend group. I was never super interested in my classes because I felt like they weren’t super relevant to me,” said Victoria Meyers, who graduated from the automotive technology program. “That is until my senior year when I decided last minute to sign up for auto tech.
“The shop reminded me of my family: the smell, the vehicles and everything,” Meyers said. “I’m now a graduating freshman in East Central College and I proudly say that I don’t regret a thing.”
“This program has allowed us students to grow in ways we never thought possible,” said Gabrielle Woll from the CAPS: Global Entreprenuership program.
Students also thanked their teachers and parents.
While the night was filled with joy from students, family and educators, the ceremony also struck a somber note.
“It has been a difficult few days for our Four Rivers family,” Kephart said, before leading the room in a moment of silence to honor Keegan Wiedemann, a Four Rivers student who died in a car crash Sunday morning. “It is always difficult for our students and our staff when we have the loss of one of our own.”
According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Wiedemann, 18, of New Haven, and an unidentified 15-year-old male passenger were killed while heading westbound on Highway 100 near Newport Road Sunday when the vehicle they were in went off the side of the road and both were ejected.
During the ceremony a group of students took the podium to say a few words in honor of their friend.
“He was a great kid,” said classmate Eley Barber. “Keegan tried harder and harder everyday to be a better person.”
The student noted that Wiedemann would have wanted his friends and classmates to celebrate their accomplishments tonight. Wiedemann was in the Four Rivers Career Center automotive collision repair program.