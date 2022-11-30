East-West Regional Council of Governments honors Connect Washington
From left, Tyler King, Downtown Washington Inc. executive director, Jennifer Giesike, Washington Area Chamber of Commerce president, Sal Maniaci, Washington community and economic  development director, and Jennifer Kephart, Washington School District superintendent, hold plaques they recently received during the East-West Gateway Council of Governments Outstanding Local Government Achievement awards. The group received an award in the Exemplary Collaboration, Partnership or Regional Initiative category for their Connect Washington program, which helps connect students in Washington with community businesses that are directly related to a future career for that student.  

 Submitted Photo.

The East-West Gateway Council of Governments recently recognized the Washington School District, along with the city of Washington, the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Washington Inc., for their collaboration on the Connect Washington program, which aims to broaden Washington students’ career experiences.

“The point of the program is to try and introduce all of our students to the opportunities that are here locally and make connections between our school district and all of our industries,” Washington’s Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci said. “There’s been a lot of hard work that’s been going into that, so it’s really rewarding to see the St. Louis region recognize the effectiveness.”