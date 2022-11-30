The East-West Gateway Council of Governments recently recognized the Washington School District, along with the city of Washington, the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Washington Inc., for their collaboration on the Connect Washington program, which aims to broaden Washington students’ career experiences.
“The point of the program is to try and introduce all of our students to the opportunities that are here locally and make connections between our school district and all of our industries,” Washington’s Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci said. “There’s been a lot of hard work that’s been going into that, so it’s really rewarding to see the St. Louis region recognize the effectiveness.”
The Connect Washington program received the Exemplary Collaboration, Partnership or Regional Initiative during the 57th annual meeting and awards ceremony of the East-West Gateway Council of Governments. The ceremony was held Nov. 17.
The East-West Gateway Council sought to honor a cooperative effort that results in “high impact, positive” changes.
School district Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart nominated the other participating organizations for their work specifically on the Connect Washington program and said working with them was “not difficult at all.”
“I believe that the key to our success is that the work for our students does not just remain for our students,” Kephart said. “This is a collective effort for our students, for our business community, for our parents and ultimately for the economic growth of the Washington area.”
Born out of employers’ need for workers and the school district’s desire to give students professional experiences, Connect Washignton will bring guest speakers into school buildings and send students to businesses for tours, internships and apprenticeships when it is implemented during the 2023-24 school year.
Maniaci is hoping the program results in a “pipeline” of students who made connections with employers.
Kephart said she has met with dozens of businesses to get feedback on how the school district and students could benefit them.
“We have already presented as a group 16 times and I have presented over 20 times, so it certainly is a commitment to be able to prepare our community for the Connect Washington work as this will be fully implemented for next year,” Kephart said.
Maniaci and Kephart said Connect Washington came together through regular committee meetings and conferences with local businesses.
“The unique and special part of our work with Connect Washington is the partnership that we have with the city, the chamber and Downtown Washington because they do bring a different lens, a different focus, (one) from a business perspective that is valuable and vital to this work,” she said.
The gateway council recognized award winners in other categories such as Exemplary Accomplishment by a Local Government Jurisdiction, Agency or Individual, Leadership in Planning and Design Innovation and Gateway Lifetime Public Service Award.