The Washington School District registered 147 kindergartners for the 2022-23 school year at an in-person registration event across its seven elementary schools on Tuesday.
Maranda Anderson, the district’s assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction and assessment, said the district doesn’t track enrollment by registration dates, which is ongoing online, so projecting the kindergarten class size for the next school year would be difficult. There are about 250 kids in this year’s kindergarten class.
Closer to August, Anderson said staff will analyze the number of kids registered in each of seven elementary schools to determine staffing needs.
Although those registering their child for kindergarten now have the ability to do so online — and most do — Anderson said the district has stood by its option to turn in immunization paperwork and register in-person. She said many parents in the district find it convenient to register an incoming 4- or 5-year-old when picking up an older sibling from school.
Anderson said in-person registration, more importantly, gives the district an opportunity to introduce itself to incoming students and their parents. To have a few minutes to get acclimated to a new setting and meet some teachers and staff members may help prevent tears in the fall, said the kindergarten-teacher-turned-administrator. She said in recent years school staff have tried to make it a fun experience with short games and goody bags.
Liam Edler, 5, was excited about his bag of treats after registering Tuesday at Washington West Elementary. He and William Hackett, 5, said they aren’t nervous about making new friends at the school — they saw several peers they already knew, including Gabby Smith, 5.
After leaving registration, Smith said she was excited to have met Jenny Willis, a kindergarten teacher at Washington West. Smith’s brother was a student in Willis’ class previously and relayed good reviews. The rainbows adorning the walls of Willis’ classroom cemented Smith’s high opinion.
Smith said her favorite part of the tour, though, was the art area. She is hoping to have plenty of time to depict her favorite subjects: sunsets, butterflies and rainbows. “I like to paint stuff and I like to draw stuff,” she said.