The Washington School Board will spend nearly $800,000 on technology upgrades for students and teachers next year as part of the district’s regular technology-buying spending plan.
The purchase of 935 new 12-inch Google Chromebook laptops for first, fifth and ninth graders throughout the district was approved Feb. 15 at the board’s regular monthly meeting.
“We buy (laptops) for three classes every year and those students will hang on to those for a period of four years,” Assistant Superintendent Dr. John McColloch explained in an interview.
McColloch said he did not know the specifics of how students use the technology for different subjects and at different grade levels, but his children — a middle schooler and a high schooler — use the laptops both at home and at school. He said the technology comes with optional insurance.
“Families have the option of purchasing insurance for $25,” he said. “That covers if they break it, drop it or if it’s stolen or any of those things.”
This year, a federal emergency connectivity grant will cover the entire $351,560 cost for the student-use technology. Washington’s tech department solicited four bids for the contract and GovConnection submitted the lowest bid by nearly $15,000. Usually, the board uses local funds from its regular budget to pay for the laptops without having to vote, but because of the grant, McColloch wanted to bring more attention to the agenda item and make sure approval was given with enough time to get the computers to the district.
“I get a kick out of this because I remember when we first brought Chromebooks into the district, fighting and screaming, and we were scared to death of the implementation process — trying to put three full grades together and implement them all at once and get them out to students if we were going to have enough staff to do it. So it’s pretty impressive you’ve carried it this far,” board member Scott Byrne said to Rob Landers, who is retiring from his position of director of technology after this year.
The grant does not apply to a separate $436,800 purchase of an “aging fleet of teacher devices,” according to the district. The bid for 400 14-inch laptops from GovConnection approved by the board came in over $31,000 more than the low bid from CDW-G, but because of a more favorable protection plan warranty, the district opted to go with the more expensive contract. The bid was not discussed in the meeting and was approved unanimously in the board’s consent agenda.