The School District of Washington’s education technology specialist was booked for a charge of statutory sodomy in the second degree Tuesday in Cape Girardeau County.
Freeman Fouts, 35, faces a class D felony for raping a minor in 2009, who was his Cape Central High School student at the time.
Fouts has been with SDOW since July 2018, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before moving to SDOW, he was an English and language arts teacher at Sullivan School District from 2014 to 2018 and at Cape Girardeau Public Schools from 2008 until 2014.
On Nov. 6, a former student in Fouts' English class reported that Fouts sexually assaulted them several times per week between January 2009 and May 2010, according to a probable cause statement.
During a phone call recorded on Nov. 12, Fouts admitted to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with the former student, according to the statement.
Fouts would drive the former student home from school, which escalated when he began bringing the victim into his Cape Girardeau home and sexually assaulting him frequently.
A warrant for his arrest was issued Nov. 13 in Wayne County, according to David James, Captain at Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 9 in Jackson.
The Missourian has reached out to SDOW for comment but has not yet received a response.
Correction: An earlier version of the story misstated the number of statutory sodomy charges. Fouts was charged in 2020 for a 2009 incident.