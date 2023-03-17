Washington School District Superintendent Jennifer Kephart presented the results of two recent surveys, one from parents and families and one from district partner organizations, at Wednesday’s school board meeting. Some of the responses from the two surveys were comparable, while others stood in sharper contrast.

Both parents and school district partner organizations rated teaching essential skills and life readiness as the top area that should be a core focus for the district, with 61 percent and 76 percent, respectively, identifying this as a priority. From there, however, the two groups of survey respondents differed somewhat.