Washington School District Superintendent Jennifer Kephart presented the results of two recent surveys, one from parents and families and one from district partner organizations, at Wednesday’s school board meeting. Some of the responses from the two surveys were comparable, while others stood in sharper contrast.
Both parents and school district partner organizations rated teaching essential skills and life readiness as the top area that should be a core focus for the district, with 61 percent and 76 percent, respectively, identifying this as a priority. From there, however, the two groups of survey respondents differed somewhat.
“Student achievement” came in second among parents, with 54 percent saying this should be one of the district’s core focus areas, followed by “student behavior” at 37 percent, “character education/well-being” at 36 percent, and “student engagement” at 34 percent.
District partners that were sent the survey, including companies participating in the district’s “Connect Washington” program and around two dozen others, on the other hand, identified “workforce and career connections” and “expand Four Rivers Career Center” as the next highest priorities, tied at 35 percent. “Student achievement” came in fourth, with 29 percent of respondents identifying it as a core focus area.
Kephart noted that while this was the first year the district’s partner companies have been surveyed, the completion rate for the parent survey decreased to 9 percent this year from 14 percent in the 2021-22 school year.
“It’s not the greatest completion rate in all honesty that I would like to see,” she said.
Kephart said one reason for the low completion rate may be that the survey was created using a tool that has some advantages, such as providing anonymity to survey respondents, but is really intended for college course assessments, and the district may want to use a different survey service next year.
Besides surveying partner organizations, another first this year was the inclusion of open-ended questions.
Some of the positive responses to open-ended questions touched on topics such as appreciation for teacher and staff dedication, engaged instruction and course offerings, career exploration and life readiness skills, opportunities for extracurricular activities and the district’s increased communication and focus on safety.
Responses to open-ended questions that focused on areas where the district has room for improvement included increasing communication, focusing on behavior expectations, increasing the level of student engagement and focusing on a positive culture and climate.
Some of the survey responses with the lowest ratings included parents agreeing with the statements “The District assures student voices are heard and respected,” at 52 percent, and “The District provides culture and climate data and reports periodically to all stakeholders,” at 47 percent. Kephart noted that both of these survey questions were newly required this year.
“That ‘culture and climate data,’ that’s new terminology, so we’re really trying to use that terminology of culture and climate,” she said. “Because we think about culture and climate in this little niche, but it’s really all we do that builds that culture and climate.”
The lowest ranked response in the survey was parents agreeing with the statement “I am actively involved in my child’s school.” School board members John Freitag and Kelly Brinkmann both pointed out that “actively involved” is difficult to define.
“Everybody’s definition of ‘active’ is a little bit different,” Freitag said, adding that a parent could take it to mean they spend time at their child’s school three times, five times or 10 times per semester.
Brinkmann agreed, saying that active involvement is difficult to quantify.
“Some of the other wording we’ve used is like ‘engagement,’ so ‘I’m actively engaged in my school,’ but even that is hard to quantify too,” she said. “So to put a lot of weight on that as the lowest response is tough.”
Overall, though, Brinkmann said that looking at the survey across the different groups of respondents, it provided some valuable data. “And you did start to see some themes emerge,” she said, “so it didn’t feel like we were cherry picking or kind of forcing us to go in this lane, but it’s really showing what the needs are across the district, so it’s great information to have.”