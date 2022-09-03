Washington School District’s building boom may not be finished, as school district officials said this week they are taking a preliminary look at how they can expand the Four Rivers Career Center (FRCC) within the next five to 10 years.
The “very early discussions” come as enrollment at FRCC is nearing capacity, according to Assistant Superintendent John McColloch. He said district officials are not sure how any potential expansion would be financed, but did not rule out a future bond issue.
“It’s getting pretty crowded in that building with the number of students participating in its programs,” he said.
For now, school officials are focusing on completing the construction of a $3 million baseball and softball complex. The fields are being built on the site of the former South Point Elementary, which was razed in 2021, following the opening of the new South Point Elementary School on St. John’s Road that school year. The new 78,000-square-foot elementary school cost $18.3 million.
Plans for the two partially synthetic turf fields on the site of the former South Point Elementary were approved in April. Currently, the Blue Jays play off campus at fields maintained by the city of Washington.
“The city has been gracious to us all these years that we’ve played softball at Lakeview (Park) and baseball at (the Rotary Recreational Complex – Ronsick Field),” Activities Director Bill Deckleman said in April. “It’s just something that our kids feel like it’s not their own and this is something that they would feel like is the home of the Blue Jays.”
General contractor Byrne & Jones Sports Construction and subcontractor KJU have been leveling the site of the former South Point location, adding fill to raise what will be the outfields out of immediate danger from a flooding Busch Creek.
Plans approved by the school board in April would place the parking lot, softball field and most of the baseball field only under water during a 100-year flood. Only the infields at the complex will be synthetic turf to minimize damage during less severe flooding. Natural grass seeded on the outfields will incur less damaged than flooded synthetic turf.
The district also is asking the city of Washington to vacate an abandoned road that previously ran through the property next to the South Point building that connected Southbend Drive to South Point Road.
“Steriger (Avenue) has been a road that probably should have been vacated years ago because it has not been used,” McColloch said.
He said city officials are willing to vacate that road.
Beyond the planned outfield perimeters, the city has poured pavement for the Busch Creek Greenway, a 3-mile sidewalk connecting Jefferson Street and the Rotary Riverfront Trail. Previously district officials granted Washington the land via easement and brainstormed splitting the cost of bathrooms at the complex’s parking lot that could serve as a trailhead, but McColloch said no progress had been made on such a project.
On 14th Street, construction of the new Washington Middle School (WMS) library was completed in time for summer school, so the first day of school on Aug. 22 was also the first day middle school students could use the library. Complete with a green video room and “makerspace” where students can get hands-on learning experience with technology, the 3,175-square-foot library is 62 percent larger than the old one, which has been rennovated into offices, a new IT room and a science lab.
The $2.7 million project started in August 2021 by St. Louis general contractor K&S Associates. Funds were raised in a 2019 bond project that also funded the construction of the new South Point Elementary, among other capital improvement projects.
Funds for the construction of the sports complex are coming out of the district’s capital projects budget.
“Each summer we’ll have the typical HVAC (repair/replace) rotation and we’ll have some resurfacing, recoating the roofs, but as far as major building projects, the baseball and softball fields are the only thing on the schedule right now,” McColloch said.