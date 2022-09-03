Plat for new WHS baseball, softball complex
Contributed Image.

Washington School District’s building boom may not be finished, as school district officials said this week they are taking a preliminary look at how they can expand the Four Rivers Career Center (FRCC) within the next five to 10 years. 

The “very early discussions” come as enrollment at FRCC is nearing capacity, according to Assistant Superintendent John McColloch. He said district officials are not sure how any potential expansion would be financed, but did not rule out a future bond issue.