The Washington School District recognized years of service for many of the staff during its annual closing ceremony on Friday, May 26.
Individuals who served 10 years or more were honored during the ceremony.
Stacey Siefken had the most years of service with a total of 30 years.
Honored for 25 years of service were Dwayne Briggs, Laura Bruckerhoff, Annabelle Gaebe, Dr. Dawn Hellebusch, Sandra Knickmeyer, Gary Maune, Erin Monzyk, Tracy Straatmann and Becky Zanin.
Employees who hit 20 years of service were Tim Buschmann, Stephanie Juengling, Tim Rinne, Jaime Opfer, Melanie Trentmann, Dana Vogel and Robert York.
Individuals with 15 years of service were Meghan Brueggemann, Kathleen Chisholm, Chris Dunard, Jennifer Gamez, Dane Gough, Erin Gough, Julie Grafrath, Katie Hogenmiller, Lindsay Kober, Amanda Kuntzman, Rob Landers, Jenny Meers, Tracy Niccum, Kara Pate, Brenda Roloff, Shelly Struckhoff and Terry Zanin.
Last but not least, those recognized for 10 years of service included Barb Bauer, Shawn Brooks, Catherine Cargill, Heather Clark, Samantha Dougherty, Colin Flynn, Bruce Graham, Janie Hamai, Molly Hanify, Kellie Harbath, Aimee Harty, Joselyn Hummel, Molly Lynchard, Jill Mahon, Adam Meyer, Lindsay Pittner, Michelle Prewitt, Anita Rehmeier, Laura Riegel, Keith Thacker, Dina Vitale, Craig Vonder Haar, Christine Winchester and Grant Young.
