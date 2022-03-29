Plans for a potential diamond sports complex at the site of the old South Point Elementary school have been released by the Washington School Board ahead of its meeting Wednesday.
The pricetag for the proposed project is more than $3 million.
Designed by Byrne & Jones Sports Construction of St. Louis, the complex would include two batting cages, four bullpens, bleachers and a parking lot in addition to a softball diamond facing southwest and a baseball diamond facing southeast, both with turf infields and natural grass outfields.
Byrne & Jones proposed some additions and changes to the project, including building a concession stand/maintenance shed, lighting systems for the fields and parking lot, scoreboards and shade structures over the bleachers.
The firm also suggested ways for the district to save money by using blocks instead of concrete for the dugouts and retaining walls or installing a natural surfaced infield instead of synthetic turf, which would carry an eight-year warranty.
News of the discussion comes a few months after the city of Washington approved allocating $350,000 to install turf at Ronsick Field, which the Blue Jays have called home. Expected to be completed sometime after the start of the spring baseball season, Ronsick is also the home field of American Legion Post 218 and should be ready for summer baseball.
The board will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the district’s Technology and Learning Center to discuss the proposed project at the old South Point location.