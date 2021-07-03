In addition to the update on the new South Point Elementary building, another construction project drew the attention of the Washington School Board Wednesday night.
Two representatives from CTS Group, a Chesterfield-based energy services company, presented and answered questions about a proposed contract to replace all of the lights inside the district’s 11 buildings with more efficient LED fixtures. The proposed project would cost the district $1,641,749, hinging on two rebates from Ameren that total $178,842. One of those rebates is guaranteed because the board approved the contract before July 31, but the other rebate, which makes up half of the total, is first come, first served to schools updating their lights.
Some board members suggested funds to pay for the project would come from money left over from the 2019 bond proceeds, originally set aside for the construction of South Point.
Scott Byrne, who has been a board member since 2008, said he’s seen several similar proposed projects voted down over the years and is disappointed the district hasn’t completed this project sooner. His motion, which was eventually carried 4-2, recommended approving the contract even if Washington does not benefit from the second rebate. He said the savings over the LED lights’ lifespan of 15 to 25 years outweighed concerns of whether the district would get the second rebate, and the district needs to replace the aging current system anyway.
CTS has completed similar lighting projects in over 200 school districts in Missouri, including nearby Union R-XI. Officials with the company said the new LED lights can save $16.07 per light per year for a total of $82,651 annually and guarantees that number, stating that if the school saves less than expected, the company will cut a check to cover the remaining cost. CTS also offers a five-year warranty on the fixtures.
The new lights would cut lighting costs from 11 percent of the district’s current spending to 4 percent, school officials said, and include proximity sensors in gyms to turn off lights automatically and light different “scenes” for different activities. Jeff Solter, director of buildings and grounds for the district, added that he and his team would save about five hours a week with the new lights because they won’t have to do as much maintenance or change as many bulbs.
Vice President Jason Oesterly was in favor of pumping the breaks and taking a closer look into how the project would be funded. Oesterly questioned why the recommendation was to use money remaining from the 2019 bond proceeds instead of from the maintenance budget. He said the lighting project was akin to ceiling or HVAC repair, and the board should explore other ways to spend the approximate $2.3 million in remaining bond proceeds.
Outgoing superintendent Lori VanLeer disagreed, saying long-term projects like these are exactly the purpose of the bond money, but Oesterly’s concern was noted, and the board approved the contract on the condition that members look into how to fund the project at their next meeting.