Scenic Regional and Washington Public libraries have agreed to a reciprocal lending agreement with St. Louis County Library.
The agreement, which was approved Aug. 16 by the St. Louis County Library Board of Trustees and Aug. 23 by the two local libraries, will allow the libraries to provide free cards to the residents of each other’s districts starting Sept. 1, according to a news release. Previously, visitors would have to pay $50 for a nonresident card.
The change will be especially helpful for Pacific residents who live in St. Louis County and would have had to purchase a nonresident card to use Scenic Regional Library’s Pacific branch. It might also benefit Franklin County residents who work in St. Louis County or vice versa. St. Louis County Library and Scenic Regional Library combine for 28 branches around the area.
A similar arrangement between Scenic Regional and Washington Public libraries has been in place since 2007. Scenic Regional also has reciprocal lending agreements with Washington County Library, Crawford County Library, Missouri River Regional Library and St. Charles City-County Library. Washington Public Library has a partnership with St. Charles City-County Library.
Under the agreement, St. Louis County Library will not allow its reciprocal lenders from Scenic Regional and Washington Public libraries to access its digital resources. However, Scenic Regional and Washington Public libraries allow their reciprocal lenders full access to their digital resources.
The agreement renews automatically every two years unless one of the libraries decides to end it.