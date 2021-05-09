More than 400 people are buried in the Washington City Cemetery, a hilltop burial place adjacent to Wildey Odd Fellows Cemetery and overlooking the sprawling city that is its namesake.
Many of the people buried there, and even the cemetery itself, had been largely forgotten in the century and a half since the first reported burial there.
Now, thanks in part to a stone sign and a yet-to-be-installed historical marker, officials hope the cemetery and those buried there will be remembered.
“Really since the early 1990s, I have approached every mayor of Washington to talk to them about the Washington City Cemetery and how it needed a sign,” Marc Houseman, director of the Washington Historical Society and Museum, said Thursday at the sign’s dedication. Some 60 people attended the sign dedication ceremony, including Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy, who said she was unaware the city had a city-owned cemetery until Houseman brought it to her attention.
“This cemetery is part of our history here in our community,” Lucy said. “I hope that people will spread the word about the city cemetery, the new sign and its history so that other people will come to learn about it, too.”
The new cemetery sign was paid for using public and privately raised funds. The Washington Historic Preservation Commission donated its entire annual budget of $2,500 to the sign project, Lucy said.
Other donors include the East Central College Civic and Community Engagement Committee, the Washington Historical Society and private individuals. More funds are needed to pay for the creation and installation of a historical marker. Those wishing to donate are encouraged to mail their checks, made payable to the City of Washington, to Attn: City Cemetery Sign, 405 Jefferson St., Washington, MO 63090.
City officials are still hoping to raise about $2,400 to pay for the rest of the costs of the sign and the historical marker.
“The majority of the people buried here are African American,” Houseman said. The first burials date back to an era when cemeteries, including church-owned cemeteries, were segregated.
The cemetery’s last burial was in 2020. The cemetery is still open for future burials, according to City Administrator Darren Lamb.
Houseman said the need for a city-owned cemetery emerged after Bassora Cemetery, which is part of Krog Park, was closed to burials in 1883. Among those still buried at Bassora Cemetery are two of Washington’s founders, William and Lucinda Owens.
“When the city closed (Bassora), that left a gap for the city’s African American families,” Houseman said. Among those buried in the city cemetery are: Merrill Bates, director of the Black orchestra in Washington, who drowned in 1924; Albert Francis “Burt” Blaisell, a carpenter who died in 1932; and Robert B.F. Barnes, who worked as a porter at Baumann’s Drug Store and died during a typhoid fever outbreak.
Also among the dead are veterans from various military conflicts, including World War I veterans Wendell Rudolph Taylor and John Woods, and World War II veterans Archie Fowler, Harvey M. Buril, James Buril, Roy Stanley and Algernon Barnes.
Others who are buried there represent some of Washington’s most colorful and distinct personas, including Fred E. Franke, a self-proclaimed prince of Austria who fought in the Austro-Hungarian War, received the Medal of Maria Teresa, fled his native home to come to the U.S. after getting in legal trouble, lied about his age and entered the U.S. Civil War.
“Fred Franke is probably my favorite character in all of Washington’s history,” Houseman said. “Can we prove any of this is true? No, but I could still go on for hours about him.”
According to Houseman, Franke, who died in 1912, was known to Washington children as a “happy hooligan.”
“He had a very disheveled appearance, but this hobo could speak seven languages fluently,” he said. “So like so many of the people buried here, there is something in his story that remains to be told.”
Unfortunately, Houseman said it is unlikely historians will ever be able to identify or know the stories of all who are buried in the cemetery. Some records have been lost, and some who are buried in the cemetery were simply people who were found dead, such as Merrit G. Williams — researchers are not even sure that is his real name. According to the notice in the newspaper, Williams was “a stranger” to Washington and was found dead in a locked room at the Boland Hotel in 1882. The name bestowed on the deceased had been “penciled on the wall of the room.”
“I would like for everyone to realize that everyone (buried) here is more than the two sentences that was in the paper. ... To me, the most important thing people can realize today about those who are buried here is that they are still human,” Houseman said.
He said there is still much to be learned about the cemetery as well. A volunteer who was using divining rods recently discovered four rows of completely unknown, unmarked graves.
Among those attending Thursday’s sign dedication were Bernard Barnes and Rick Bates. Barnes’ mother and father, the late Russell and Thelma Barnes, are buried in the cemetery. Bates’ mother, Myrtle, is buried there.
Both men praised the city for acknowledging the cemetery, which had not been maintained by the city.
“This has needed to be done for years, so I am glad to see it. It is a great, beautiful thing that the city has done,” Bates said. “Most of the people buried here, they grew up here, they raised their families here, they worked here. They did everything here, and a lot of people don’t even know this cemetery existed. Now they will.”
Russell Barnes worked as an auxiliary police officer in Washington. Thelma Barnes and Myrtle Bates worked as homemakers.
Houseman agreed. “There is a saying that goes something like, ‘you’re never truly forgotten until your name is spoken for the last time.’ This will help keep those names alive,” he said.