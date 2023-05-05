Washington High School Principal Dr. Kelle McCallum has been named the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals (MoASSP) South Central Region High School Principal of the Year, the Washington School District announced Friday.
The award is open to administrators who have been at the same high school for three years or more. Each MoASSP district may select an individual to be recognized at the association’s annual fall conference, one of which will be selected as the MoASSP High School Principal of the Year. That overall winner will be recognized at MoASSP’s spring conference and entered in the National Association of Secondary School Principals Principal of the Year Program.
“I am honored to be selected by the South Central Region as the High School Principal of the Year,” McCallum said. “I share this honor with the students, faculty and staff at Washington High School.”
Brian Witt, MoASSP South Central Region president and principal of Bourbon Middle School, and Dr. Jim Pritchett, MoASSP South Central Region board member and principal of Rolla High School, presented the award to McCallum on Wednesday, May 3.
McCallum, who will retire following the 2022-23 school year, has been with the Washington School District for 25 years, all at the high school. She has served as principal for seven years, associate principal for eight years, and assistant principal for two years. She was the director of guidance at the high school for eight years before becoming involved in administration.
Overall, McCallum has been in education for 29 years. Before coming to Washington, she was a teacher at Rolla Middle School for three years and at Chesterfield Day School for one year.