Principal of the Year
Pictured are, from left, Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals (MoASSP) South Central Region President Brian Witt, Washington High School Principal Dr. Kelle McCallum, Washington School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart, and MoASSP South Central Region Board Member Dr. Jim Pritchett. McCallum has been named the MoASSP South Central Region High School Principal of the Year.

 Submitted Photo.

Washington High School Principal Dr. Kelle McCallum has been named the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals (MoASSP) South Central Region High School Principal of the Year, the Washington School District announced Friday.

The award is open to administrators who have been at the same high school for three years or more. Each MoASSP district may select an individual to be recognized at the association’s annual fall conference, one of which will be selected as the MoASSP High School Principal of the Year. That overall winner will be recognized at MoASSP’s spring conference and entered in the National Association of Secondary School Principals Principal of the Year Program.