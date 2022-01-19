Washington City Clerk Sherri Klekamp was among 25 city leaders from across the state certified in this year’s Missouri Municipal League’s Municipal Governance Institute, an in-depth training program offered for municipal officials.
“All MGI participants spend many hours over several years attending workshops and lectures on the finer points of municipal government,” said MML Executive Director Richard Sheets. “Earning the designation is a significant achievement, and I commend all participants for their dedication and motivation to become better informed and more effective municipal officials.”
To earn the certification, Klekamp had to complete 16 credit hours in subjects ranging from the Missouri Open Meeting Law, to budgets and planning and zoning.
More than 225 Missouri officials are enrolled in the program, which also offers an advanced certification program that requires 14 additional credit hours and three capstone projects in community service, advocacy and leadership.
Klekamp has served as Washington city clerk since December 2020, when she was appointed to the post following the retirement of longtime city clerk Mary Trentmann, who retired after 24 years of service. Klekamp previously served as deputy city clerk.
According to the municipal league, others receiving their certification through the program were Travis Dierker, former St. Clair city administrator; and Amanda Sikes, Ward 2 Alderman in St. Clair. Other participants in this year’s certification class represented the communities of Raymore, Bellefontaine Neighbors, Cameron, Dardenne Prairie, Sikeston, Kirksville, St. Peters, Fulton and Louisiana.