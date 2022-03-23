Next month’s mayoral election in Washington pits four longtime residents against one another, each offering a different vision of what the city is — and can be.
The four candidates vying for the position, in ballot order, are: First Ward Councilman Steve Sullentrup; former city council candidate and educator Kari Klenke; Nathan Krausch, who was a candidate for mayor in 2018; and James “Doug” Hagedorn, who served one term on the Washington School Board.
Incumbent Mayor Sandy Lucy, the city’s first female mayor, announced in November that she would end her historic tenure as mayor and not seek reelection.
Voters will elect one of the four candidates on April 5. The mayor serves a four-year term and receives a $12,000 annual salary.
Absentee voting is ongoing and those wishing to vote absentee should contact the Franklin County Clerk’s Office, 636-583-6364. The voter registration deadline has passed.
A member of the Washington City Council for six terms, Sullentrup has focused his mayoral campaign on his promise to keep Washington “a great to city live.” He said Washington is in a “great position for continued growth.”
“If a city doesn’t grow, it becomes stagnant. I don’t think anyone wants that for Washington,” said Sullentrup, who said he’d like to see the city’s population continue to grow about 2.5 percent over the next decade.
From 2010 to 2022, the city grew by about 2.5 percent and now is home to 14,500 people. A decennial growth rate of 2.5 percent would put the city’s population at 18,125 by 2030.
Additional residents would translate into more housing being built, more people to buy vehicles from local auto dealers, more people to patronize local businesses and to work in the city’s burgeoning industries, Sullentrup said. His campaign has earned the financial backing of many of Washington's major property developers, who have given his campaign a financial advantage over his opponents.
He said the city’s infrastructure, especially the city’s treatment plant, can accommodate a city of 25,000 residents.
“I think Washington is going to continue to grow, because the city practically sells itself,” said Sullentrup. “If you have the jobs available, then the people will come and we have the jobs available. We as a city need to make sure we are ready for them.”
Klenke, who lives in the city’s Second Ward, said she worries Washington may, at times, be growing too much too soon and may soon closely resemble Manchester more than the Washington she and her family have called home for years.
Klenke, who unsuccessfully challenged Mark Wessels for his seat in the city’s Second Ward, said her mayoral campaign is multi-faceted, but focuses on “managing steady, responsible growth,” “seeing personal responsibility returned back to the citizens,” and “increasing pride in those who call Washington home.”
“I think we can grow more, but I want us to be very careful about how we grow. Do we want to grow and become like Manchester, or do we want to take a more balanced approach?” Klenke said. “For example, how are we growing? Are we growing with big industries and box stores or are we growing with entrepreneurial local business owners?
“We have to look at our infrastructure, at our schools. We have to look at our housing market. Right now, housing prices are so high that it is hard for some people to afford a house. So when we talk about housing, does that mean we have a lot of high-density housing, or do we find ways to ensure that we have homeowners with homes that have yards and build communities like that?”
A self-described conservative and grassroots candidate, Klenke has attended dozens of city meetings over the past two years.
“It has been very eye-opening,” said Klenke.
Krausch, a 2007 Washington High School graduate, aspires to be “the city’s first special needs mayor.” He unsuccessfully challenged Lucy for reelection in 2018, losing 2,171 to 442 votes.
“I was amazed by how many people voted for me,” said Krausch, 35, who works as a dishwasher at a local pizzeria. “I am hoping that if they voted for me in the past that they will vote for me again.”
He said voters in Washington can send a message by electing him, making him one of the state’s first individuals with a disability to serve in elected public office.
“It would show that anything is possible in Washington,” Krausch said. He said he hopes his candidacy — and potential tenure as mayor — would raise the profile of what individuals with disabilities can do and would lead to more employment opportunities for people with disabilities.
He too would like to see the city grow, calling for not just residential or commercial growth but also for an expansion of the city’s 500 acre-plus park system. He didn’t have a specific target for how much he’d like to see the city grow.
“One or two new parks would be nice,” said Krausch, who said the new parks would provide the backdrop for people to get to know one another and to make lasting memories in Washington.
“I am willing to work with the members of the Washington City Council to get things done for the city and to make Washington the best it can be,” Krausch said.
Hagedorn, 66, lives in the city’s Fourth Ward. A graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, he is a retired airline pilot, who worked 35 years for Delta Airlines. Hagedorn, a member of the Washington High School graduating class of 1973, said much of the city has changed from his childhood.
“I firmly believe that if you’re not growing, then you are growing backwards,” Hagedorn said. “Our population shows that — we are becoming an older community and I don’t think that we want that. We want to be a community that people of every age are proud to call home.”
Hagedorn said he would hope the city would grow faster than 2.5 percent over the next decade, but he said the double-digit growth that Union experienced over the past decade was too much.
“(A growth rate) of 2.5 percent over 10 years is not enough,” Hagedorn said. “I am in favor of smart economic development. I am favor of growth that conforms to the city’s planning and zoning regulations, of growth that fits with the long-range plans our city staff have created.”
He said the city is at a crossroads.
“It is already happening, but the world is coming to Washington,” Hagedorn said. “It is up to us if we are going to embrace it, plan for it and appreciate it or if we are going to fight it. I think to not embrace the opportunity for growth is a mistake.”