Approximately $410 million in grants is heading to Missouri’s rural communities to complete necessary improvements to their drinking water systems, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure.
“While we know more is still needed to upgrade our infrastructure and ensure reliable water resources for the next generations, these grants will leverage even more greater local and private investments to help boost our competitiveness for economic development projects and ensure our communities in every corner of Missouri are finding success,” Gov. Mike Parson said when announcing that the Missouri Department of Natural Resources were issuing the grants to 40 Missouri communities.
While that is good news for those towns and cities, it is bad news for Washington city leaders who learned Monday that the city would not receive any grant money from the department.
“We are going to have to seek out other funding solutions for these projects,” said Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb. He said the city is still waiting to hear back from the Franklin County Commission as to whether the city’s application to the county for the use of ARPA funding had been approved.
In July, Lamb and other city officials announced that Washington had submitted four grant funding applications to DNR in hopes of securing $2.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding that could be used on four different projects, including the $2 million construction of a water storage tank on North Goodes Mill Road; an extension of the city’s sewer mains east from South Point Road to St. Johns Road, which was projected to cost $1.65 million; $1.25 million for the replacement of sewer lines along Front Street; and $100,000 that the city could use to connect water users to the city’s system.
Had it been approved, Washington would have been able to complete these projects for $750,000.
“I think they were looking for cities that met certain socio-economic levels, and Washington did not meet those socio-economic levels,” Lamb said.
According to DNR officials, the applications were scored on the applicant’s financial need, engineering capability, and the necessity of the project. Given the limited amount of funding, this resulted in a “highly competitive application environment,” with the state receiving approximately 1,000 grant applications from cities, counties, and public utility districts.
Those grant applications sought more than $2.4 billion in funding, according to Dru Buntin, director of the DNR.
“We designed the specific scoring criteria to ensure that the limited funds available are awarded to projects in a way that maximizes the impact of those funds across Missouri,” Buntin said.
Without a state grant, Lamb said the city will have to press pause on each of these projects in order to give themselves time to find a funding solution.
Other cities, groups sought funds
Washington was not the only city or community in the region to not receive DNR funding for projects.
St. Clair sought $1.8 million in funding for more than $2 million in water system improvements. Had it been approved, St. Clair would only have had to pay $305,000 for the improvements.
According to previous Missourian reporting, the city had hoped to extend water and wastewater systems under Interstate 44 near the former St. Clair airport in hopes of coaxing a “big box store or manufacturing facility” to expand to the community as well as creating opportunities for additional residential growth.
City officials in Union had sought $1.78 million for $2.265 million in planned water system improvements. The city would have had to pay $475,000 for these projects.
In Gerald, leaders hoped to secure $5 million in grant funding for upgrades that would have only cost that community $50,000.
Marthasville was seeking $249,000 that would be applied toward $316,000 in planned improvements to the city’s water system. Warrenton hoped to receive $897,000 that could used on $997,000 in water system upgrades.
Back in Franklin County, the Public Water Supply District No. 3 also filed an application seeking $3.1 million for $3.55 million of planned improvements.