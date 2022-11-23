Washington City Hall
Buy Now
Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Approximately $410 million in grants is heading to Missouri’s rural communities to complete necessary improvements to their drinking water systems, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure. 

“While we know more is still needed to upgrade our infrastructure and ensure reliable water resources for the next generations, these grants will leverage even more greater local and private investments to help boost our competitiveness for economic development projects and ensure our communities in every corner of Missouri are finding success,” Gov. Mike Parson said when announcing that the Missouri Department of Natural Resources were issuing the grants to 40 Missouri communities. 