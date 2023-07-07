2023-2024 Washington Rotary Board
Buy Now

The new Washington Rotary board poses during the Rotary Annual Installment Banquet on June 29. Back row from left: Ron Scheer, Gary Warren, Steve Underwood, and Joel Doepker. Front row from left: Elda Seener, Sherry Norvill, and Josh Brinker.

 Missourian Photo/Antjea Wolff.

The Washington Rotary Club last week held its annual installment banquet, where members ushered in the new president, handed out awards and presented scholarship winners.

Scholarship Committee Chair Joe Schneider introduced the three students chosen to receive a $2,000 scholarship. Schneider said every year the committee chooses one student from Washington High School, one student from St. Francis Borgia High School and another student from either, who plans to attend East Central College. Schneider said more than 75 students applied between the two schools this year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.