The Washington Rotary Club last week held its annual installment banquet, where members ushered in the new president, handed out awards and presented scholarship winners.
Scholarship Committee Chair Joe Schneider introduced the three students chosen to receive a $2,000 scholarship. Schneider said every year the committee chooses one student from Washington High School, one student from St. Francis Borgia High School and another student from either, who plans to attend East Central College. Schneider said more than 75 students applied between the two schools this year.
“These are great kids,” Schneider said. “It’s really hard to choose, but we look at what they are planning on doing, what they have done, and their community service.”
The scholarship winners were WHS graduate Lauren Killian and Borgia graduates Isabelle Borgerding and Daniel Reidel.
Killian said she will attend Bradley University to study nursing, and then work at Mercy Hospital Washington once she has completed her degree.
Borgerding plans to attend the University of Missouri-Columbia to major in journalism, with a minor in Italian language. She said she wants to move to Italy.
Reidel will be attending East Central College to attain his associate’s degree.
Elda Seener, 2022-2023 Rotary president, handed out awards for people who had perfect attendance to Rotary meetings. The years for perfect attendance ranged from 1 to 31 years.
Paul Harris Foundation Chair Joe Schneider handed out awards to those who donated $1,000 or more to the foundation. The club as a whole was able to donate over $625,000 to the foundation. Rebecca Gucy was honored for donating over $10,000 to the foundation.
Josh Brinker was named Rotarian of the Year and received a standing ovation when his name was announced.
“This person has a ‘roll up your sleeves and get the job done’ kind of mentality. They are wherever and whenever needed and willing to help set things up,” Gucy said while leading up to naming Brinker as the Rotarian of the Year.
“Looking into this crowd I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this organization,” Brinker said. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
Through fundraisers and other donations, the club raised over $78,000 last year, which went toward funding projects and local charities in the area. Seener shared the accomplishments the club had achieved throughout the year, including agreeing to donate $25,000 over the next two years to help pay for new Washington playground equipment.
At the end of the banquet, the new incoming board members were introduced, including new Washington Rotary Club President Steve Underwood.
Underwood presented Seener with a plaque and small gift for her service as president.
“You guys are in for a fun year ahead,” Seener said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.