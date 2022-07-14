When the Washington Rotary Club announced in March that it was canceling its annual Riverfront Trail Day due to continued concerns about COVID-19, Rotarians pledged that they would visit area nursing homes as part of the group’s CARES Day on June 1.
This year, 14 Rotarians visited 25 care facilities in Franklin and Gasconade counties, delivering more than 2,200 ice cream bars and 1,000 bingo prizes. The Rotary Club would like to thank Siedhoff Distributing, LLC, in Union for providing support for the ice cream.
The annual CARES Day is a continuation of the Rotary Club’s mission of service, as the group has been delivering around 25 bingo prizes monthly to one of the 25 care facilities in the region. Each month, Rotarians visit a different facility to deliver the gifts.
The cancellation of this year’s Rotary Riverfront Trail Day marked the third time that the event had been canceled. The event, which historically has drawn crowds of between 500 to 1,000 people, was last held in 2019. Organizers say they are already planning to hold the 2023 event.
The free community event was first held in 2004 and brought together individuals with physical disabilities and residents from area nursing homes and assisted living centers.
The local Rotary Club held the event in partnership with the city of Washington’s Parks and Recreation Department.
The annual event was started by Barb Hellmann, who was inspired by her parents, Elmer and Delores Struckhoff, to offer an opportunity for the seniors to see the beauty of the river and the Rotary Riverfront Trail. It’s grown into a fun day for attendees to play bingo and enjoy a free lunch.