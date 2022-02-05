Eight Washington residents are hoping to persuade the Washington Board of Adjustment to overturn the city’s decision to approve a building permit for a controversial cell tower at 602 Alberta Lane.
The residents, who are identified as Dale and Lisa Holdmeier, Stephen and Amy Howell, Ron and Katie Linnenbrink, and Kyle and Maria Riegel, all live close to the tower. The group filed a formal appeal with the Board of Adjustment last month, which city officials said was not unexpected given the controversial path the tower’s backers took to build the 155-foot tower on the city’s east side.
Developers first broached the topic of building a cell phone tower on Alberta Lane in 2021.
At that time, proponents of the cell phone tower were asking the city for a special use permit to construct a 175-foot cell phone tower that would be a monopole tower. The tower was needed, advocates said at the time, “because they were unable to collocate, or share, another existing tower.”
City leaders rejected the proposal from St. Charles-based Network Real Estate LLC on the grounds that it didn’t meet the required setback distances. In May, Tower Co. 2013, a different developer, came forward on behalf of AT&T with a plan to build a disguised cell phone tower.
A disguised cell tower could, per current city code, be made to look like a range of structures, including a clock tower, an observation tower, a water tower or artificial tree. There is already one other disguised cell tower in Washington, located at Cecilia Drive, that is disguised as a flagpole.
In their appeal of the Alberta Lane tower, the group of residents claim the tower, which was constructed to appear as a pine tree, is not “a disguised support structure” as outlined by the city’s codes. City officials have previously said the addition of the new, large antennae have altered the planned design for the tower.
“The Board of Adjustments typically meet to discuss and grant variances to ordinances such as yard setbacks, but they also meet when there are appeals on decisions that city officials have made pertaining to the city’s code,” said City Administrator Darren Lamb. A special hearing has been called for 5 p.m. Feb. 15 in the Washington City Hall.
Lamb said it is unclear if the board will only receive testimony or public statements from those filing the appeal and individuals representing the cell phone tower, or if the board will render a decision that evening.
“It is entirely up to the members of the board,” Lamb said. The board has five members: Susan Harms, Kevin Kriete, Gwen Mauntel, Lloyd Miesner and Jason Pellin. Nancy Walkenhorst is listed as an alternate should one of the five members not be able to attend a hearing.
Lamb said the meeting is somewhat “out of the ordinary,” but said the board’s decision about the 155-foot tall tower is binding.
“I honestly can’t remember the last time we had someone file an appeal like this,” Lamb said. “They have to make the argument that it is not a disguised cell tower.”
According to Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci, the Board of Adjustment could ultimately order the company to submit a new design for the tower or could decide that the existing tower does meet the definition of a disguised cell tower.
If either the neighbors or the company who built the tower are unhappy with the decision of the board, they can appeal it to the 20th Circuit Court.