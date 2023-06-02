Chamber mixer
Jennifer Giesike, Washington chamber CEO, and chamber Board President Jay Novak recognized long-time chamber members at Thursday evening's Chamber Summer Mixer at the Washington fairgrounds.

 Missourian Photo/Bill Miller Jr.

The Washington Area Chamber of Commerce is the second largest in the St. Louis region, according to the St. Louis Business Journal, which released its annual chamber rankings last week.

The rankings are based on annual operating budgets. The Washington chamber has an annual operating budget of $3.76 million, which includes the Washington Town & Country Fair. It has 569 members, according to the Business Journal. 