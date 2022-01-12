Washington police and firefighters are getting a new tool for their arsenals: drones.
The city is spending $92,000 over five years to purchase four camera-equipped drones from police technology company Axon for a joint project between the Washington Police Department and the Washington Fire Department, according to Mark Skornia, the city’s emergency management director.
The purchase includes software that allows police and firefighters to watch the drone footage and cloud storage to store it, Skornia said.
Two of the drones are small “pocket drones,” Skornia said. A medium-sized drone will be primarily used by the police department and a larger drone will be primarily used by firefighters.
Skornia said the advantages of the pocket drones are that they are small and great for training, and “obviously, they’re much cheaper.”
He said the larger drone features an infrared camera, which will help firefighters identify hot spots in a smoke-filled building. It also has some cargo capability that would, for example, allow firefighters to drop a life jacket to a person in a water rescue on the Missouri River.
The medium-sized drone, he said, will be used by the police department during possible hostile situations, such as, scoping out a building or potential crime scene before sending in officers.
The city expects the drones to arrive in the coming weeks, but Axon has not provided the city with an exact shipping date.
Skornia said five police officers and three firefighters will be trained and licensed with the Federal Aviation Administration to fly the drones. The city plans to cross-train those officers so the departments can help each other.
The city has purchased other equipment from Axon. In September, it acquired 21 body cameras and 14 dash cameras — equipping every officer on the road or stationed at a school, and all vehicles in the fleet, according to previous Missourian reporting.
One of the biggest advantages of those cameras, department officials told The Missourian at the time, is that the new cameras archive video footage digitally in the cloud, and officers can sync up footage with footage from other cameras. This allows officers to see an incident from multiple angles.
Skornia said this has been something the city has been hoping to do for years, but officials were unsure how to handle data storage and software licensing. Axon’s equipment solves those issues, he said.
“The logical conclusion was, rather than learn a new platform and learn new software, to just go ahead and stay with the Axon company so everything is tied together,” Skornia said.
Washington Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg said the department has a drone now, but it’s not as advanced as the new one. “What’s fantastic about this is the enhanced capability with infrared,” he said. “That’s something we haven’t had.”
Lt. Darryl Balleydier, who helped manage the purchase for the police department, said it took at least a year to research the drones and find funding to purchase them. “And now it all came together. We were able to get it in the budget, so yeah, we’re pretty excited.”
Some in the community, including Mike Johns who spoke at the most recent Washington City Council meeting, have concerns about the drones. Johns, who is running for city council, said he was concerned with the amount of money spent in what he thought wasn’t a transparent decision by the council — but he was also concerned with how the drones might be used.
“Once in a while, you gotta say ‘We’re overstepping our boundaries,’” Johns said. He said he wondered if they would be used for “illegal search and seizure.”
When asked about such concerns, Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes, public information officer, told The Missourian he didn’t want to address any specific comments, but said “I guarantee the department is not going to break the law with the implementation of these drones.”
He added that officers would always get a warrant before any searches or seizures.