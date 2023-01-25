Beginning on Friday, sections of the Washington Public Library will become closed to the public as contractors begin to remove and install the library’s new heating and cooling system.
“That means they will actually be getting up into the ceiling of the library to remove the old ventilation and then installing the system,” said Washington Public Library Director Nelson Appell. The $1.2 million project is expected to take approximately 10 to 12 weeks to complete.
The first section to close on Friday will be the entire second floor area, but Appell said the entire library will be open to patrons over the weekend when the contractors are not present. The upstairs will be closed beginning again on Monday.
“The recommendation from the contractor was that we close the entire library to allow this work to happen, but we were not in favor of that plan,” Appell said. “This will be inconvenient for everyone, but at least the library will stay open during the construction.”
Appell said patrons should expect visits to the library to be filled with construction-related noises.
“Definitely be a bit more noiser than what people to expect in a library,” Appell said.
Appell said if library patrons need a book or other item from one of the closed areas they will need to contact a library staff person, who later that day or the next day will be able to retrieve the item when it is safe for them to do it.
“And if we are not able to retrieve it, we can always request it from Scenic Regional Library,” Appell said.
Ultimately, Appell said he was excited to see the work get underway and to be completed soon.
“We’ve been talking about this since my first day as being the library’s director,” Appell said. “So we’ve been climbing this mountain for some time and it now feels like we are finally able to reach the top of the mountain.”