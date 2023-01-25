Washington Public Library
Beginning on Friday, sections of the Washington Public Library will become closed to the public as contractors begin to remove and install the library’s new heating and cooling system. 

“That means they will actually be getting up into the ceiling of the library to remove the old ventilation and then installing the system,” said Washington Public Library Director Nelson Appell. The $1.2 million project is expected to take approximately 10 to 12 weeks to complete. 