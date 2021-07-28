As the heat rises and people flock indoors to the air conditioning, those without air conditioning rely on city-run cooling centers.
The Washington Public Library, at 410 Lafayette St., is serving as a cooling center during these hot summer days.
“People are welcome in the hot hours of the day to cool off in the Washington Public Library,” said Mark Skornia, Washington emergency management director and organizer of the cooling center.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Franklin County. Online weather forecasts Tuesday morning showed a high of 97 degrees and a low of 66 degrees on Wednesday, a high of 99 degrees and a low of 72 degrees on Thursday and a high of 84 degrees and a low of 70 degrees on Friday in Washington.
The cooling center is open during the normal operating hours of the library, which are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, according to the library’s website.
Skornia said the city is watching temperatures daily and will make adjustments if the heat index worsens during the nighttime when the library is closed.
Skornia said those who cool off must follow the rules of the library, which include staying quiet and peaceful.
Nelson Appell, director of the Washington Public Library, said anyone who needs to cool off is welcome, even if they don’t have a library card.
“We just hope people come in and get cool if they need to,” he said.
Appell said he’s primarily seen a group of about 10 regulars, mostly the elderly and people without homes, come through.
Those who have children and are concerned about keeping them entertained while at the cooling center can rest assured. Appell said the library offers a playroom with blocks, Legos and other activities and a children’s book section. Others can be entertained by the many books and magazines the library has available to read.
If you need water, there are water fountains available.
“We are a friendly place. We are a community center, and we want to help take care of your needs,” Appell said. “We don’t want anyone getting heatstroke out there.”