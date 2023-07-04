Area residents can weigh in on two Washington transportation projects at an East-West Gateway Council of Governments open house in Pacific next week.
The East-West Gateway Council is hosting five open houses throughout the month of July, with one scheduled to take place in Franklin County. From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Pacific City Hall, 300 Hoven Drive, members of the public can share comments or concerns about any of the upcoming projects involving the council’s Transportation Improvement Program and the Air Quality Conformity Determination. Two Washington transportation projects are on the list.
Improvements for the intersection of Highway 100 and Rabbit Trail Drive as well as West Third Street from High Street to Jefferson Street have been recommended for funding by the planning agency. Both projects have reached approval status from the organization’s board of directors. During the June 26 Washington Area Highway Transportation Committee meeting, Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb encouraged committee members to attend the open house and voice their support for both projects.
Lamb told The Missourian that he met with a few of the property owners and stakeholders on Rabbit Trail Drive who voiced concerns over the Highway 100 and Rabbit Trail Drive project.
“I think it’s very important, if you feel like those are worthwhile improvements the city needs, to support this grant,” Lamb said. “I think we’re going to need some support to go ahead and show that yes, these are worthwhile applications to East-West Gateway because I anticipate there will be a couple of people who will not be in favor of it.”
The proposed upgrades to the intersection include adding a right turn lane onto Highway 100 for traffic heading south on International Avenue, as well as relocating Phoenix Center Drive to intersect with Rabbit Trail Drive farther south.
Mayor Doug Hagedorn said the traffic will only become more of a problem in the future and the Highway 100 and Rabbit Trail project will help ease traffic congestion.
“People aren’t moving away from Washington right now, and I say this a lot, but our children and grandchildren may be moving back,” Hagedorn said. “So yes, it may not seem as needed now, but now is the time to do it. We can project that it will get worse, traffic conditions will, and property values are going to get higher and construction is going to get more expensive, so if we can get it done now and get money from the federal government, it’s best for everyone.”
The Highway 100 and Rabbit Trail Drive project would receive funding from a Congestion Mitigation Air Quality grant, and the West Third Street improvements would be funded through a Surface Transportation Program.
Lamb said Washington Community and Economic Director Sal Maniaci and Interim City Engineer Charles Stankovic will attend the open house to clarify any issues and address questions or concerns.
East-West Gateway has recommended Washington receive $1.8 million in funding for the Highway 100 and Rabbit Trail project. The project has a total estimated cost of $2.3 million. The West Third Street upgrades are projected to cost $2.5 million, and East-West Gateway has recommended $2 million be allocated in funding for the project.
East-West Gateway is a regional council dedicated to uniting communities to develop regional and local strategies for transportation, environmental quality, housing, emergency preparedness and employment access.
