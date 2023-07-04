Washington City Hall
Missourian Photo.

Area residents can weigh in on two Washington transportation projects at an East-West Gateway Council of Governments open house in Pacific next week.

The East-West Gateway Council is hosting five open houses throughout the month of July, with one scheduled to take place in Franklin County. From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Pacific City Hall, 300 Hoven Drive, members of the public can share comments or concerns about any of the upcoming projects involving the council’s Transportation Improvement Program and the Air Quality Conformity Determination. Two Washington transportation projects are on the list.

