Washington’s public pool will open Saturday, and those who purchase their 20-visit pool cards by next Wednesday can get a $15 early bird discount as the summer swimming season kicks off.

The Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex, 201 Aquatic Circle Dr., will open from noon to 6:30 p.m. seven days a week between May 27 and Aug. 13. The pool will also open from noon to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sundays the weekends of Aug. 19 and 20 and Aug. 26 and 27, and Saturday, Sunday and Monday on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2 to 4.