Washington’s public pool will open Saturday, and those who purchase their 20-visit pool cards by next Wednesday can get a $15 early bird discount as the summer swimming season kicks off.
The Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex, 201 Aquatic Circle Dr., will open from noon to 6:30 p.m. seven days a week between May 27 and Aug. 13. The pool will also open from noon to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sundays the weekends of Aug. 19 and 20 and Aug. 26 and 27, and Saturday, Sunday and Monday on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2 to 4.
Daily pool admission is $7 for those ages 3 and older. Those age 11 and under must be accompanied by an adult age 16 or older. Children ages 2 and under can swim for free if accompanied by a paying adult. Evening hours admission, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, is $4.
Pool cards good for either 10 or 20 visits are also available, and a single card may be used by multiple users. 10-visit cards are available for $50 and 20-visit cards are available for $100. An early bird discount is available for 20-visit cards, however, which can be purchased for $85 until next Wednesday, May 31.