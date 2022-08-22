The new pool last year attracted record crowds while record heat this pool season hurt attendance.
“It was rainy early in the year and then got really hot for part of the summer,” said Wayne Dunker, Washington Parks and Recreation Director.
Dunker said the ideal temperature for pool-goers is around 90-degrees with little to no humidity. He said some people don’t like the higher temperatures because they “stick to their pool deck chairs.”
With just a few weeks left in the season, attendance at the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex is down by thousands this year compared to last year.
“Last year was a brand new pool,” said Robin Peirick, Washington recreation coordinator. “So you’re going to have a lot of attendance when it’s a brand new pool.”
The new $4 million, 320,000-gallon pool opened in May 2021.
Dunker agreed with Peirick, saying while the pool is still popular that he believes “a little of the newness has worn off.”
From its opening on May 28 through Aug. 14 this year, attendance at the pool has been more than 14,000, according to the Washington Parks and Recreation Department. That compares to more 17,000 in attendance during the same time period in 2021.
Peirick said the pool was off to a hot start this year when 1,135 people came for opening weekend, which was 859 more people who visited during opening weekend 2021.
“Opening weekend was much better this year because it was hot,” Peirick said. “Last year it was super cold and rainy.”
In June 2022, there were 6,514 people at the pool, down 773 from June 2021. In July 2022, there were 4,994 people at the pool, down 2,136 from July 2021. In the first 14 days of August 2022, there were 2,108 people at the pool, down 670 from the first 14 days of August 2021.
During the Washington Town & Country Fair, Aug. 3-7, which drew a lot of people to the fairgrounds, 812 people went to the pool. That’s down 36 people from last year.
“I think we are still trying to get the word out about the pool being open during the Fair,” Dunker said. “People have the mindset that the pool is closed during the Fair, but I think based on these numbers and the phone calls we received asking about the pool being open that people are still wanting to go to the pool during the Fair. ... I’m glad to see that we can still have the pool open when we have a lot of other things going on at the Fair.”
Peirick urged people to keep coming to the pool.
“We’re still open,” she said. The pool is open 12-6:30 p.m. until Monday. After Monday, it will only be open on the weekends of Aug. 27-28 and Sept. 3-5, which is Labor Day weekend.
“The next 10 days look like the temperatures are going to be in the 80s, which is a great forecast for the pool,” Dunker said. He said he will likely be making a presentation about the pool attendance figures, revenue and expenses to the members of the Washington City Council this fall.
