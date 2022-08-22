Empty Washington Pool
The Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex goes unused Tuesday, Aug. 16, after being closed due to cold temperatures and rainy conditions. Cumulative attendance numbers at the pool are down more than 3,000 patrons this summer.

 Arron Hustead

The new pool last year attracted record crowds while record heat this pool season hurt attendance.

“It was rainy early in the year and then got really hot for part of the summer,” said Wayne Dunker, Washington Parks and Recreation Director. 