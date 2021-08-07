A Washington Police officer has been released from an area hospital after he was hit by a drunken motorist on Friday evening, according to a press release from the police department.
At 11:03 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, Officer David Burke, a four year veteran with the police department who works as a school resource officer at Washington High School and a DARE Officer in elementary schools, was working with traffic control at the intersection of West Fifth Street and Grand Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle driven by an unidentified 35-year-old woman from High Ridge.
Burke was on the scene to assist with the "large volume of vehicles leaving the Washington Town & Country Fair," according to Sgt. Detective Steve Sitzes, the department's public information officer.
Burke received injuries, which were not disclosed in the press release, and was transported by the Washington Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital Washington for treatment. He was later released on Saturday morning and is home recovering. He is expected to make a full recovery.
"We would like to thank the Washington Fire Department for their assistance at the scene, the Washington Ambulance District for the care they provided to Officer Burke and the staff at Mercy Hospital Washington that treated Officer Burke for his injuries," Sitzes said. "Our department cannot be more thankful for the citizens of this community that provided aid and assistance to our injured officer."
The driver was arrested at the scene for driving while intoxicated. Her name has not been released as of Saturday morning, though Sitzes said the department will forward information to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker for review for possible charges once the investigation is concluded.