The death of a 49-year-old Washington man remains under investigation, according to Washington Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Detective Steve Sitzes.
The remains of the man, who has not been named by police, were discovered in his Market Street home on June 23. Police think he had been dead for a number of days.
“The family had notified the police after becoming concerned that they had not heard from him for some time,” Sitzes told The Missourian.
According to Sitzes, when police responded to the scene they found the man deceased in the home. The Washington Fire Department also was dispatched to the scene to help ventilate the home.
The man’s remains have been sent to the St. Louis County Medical Examiner, where an autopsy is scheduled to be performed. Sitzes said it will likely take two to three months before WPD receives autopsy results.
“Right now, everything points to this being a death caused by natural causes, but we want to be sure,” Sitzes said.