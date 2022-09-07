Catalytic converter thefts rising (copy)
In this file photo from June 2021, a newly installed catalytic converter is attached to the underside of a vehicle at Modern Auto in Washington. Washington Police are investigating the recent theft of several catalytic converters. 

The Washington Police Department is investigating catalytic converter thefts that occurred on Friday.

Detective Lt. Steve Sitzes, public information officer for the Washington Police Department, said “three or four” catalytic converters were stolen from Chris Auffenberg Ford, a car dealership on Highway 100, and at Riechers Tire and Auto, an auto shop on South Point Road on Friday.