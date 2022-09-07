The Washington Police Department is investigating catalytic converter thefts that occurred on Friday.
Detective Lt. Steve Sitzes, public information officer for the Washington Police Department, said “three or four” catalytic converters were stolen from Chris Auffenberg Ford, a car dealership on Highway 100, and at Riechers Tire and Auto, an auto shop on South Point Road on Friday.
Catalytic converters, metal units that fit onto a vehicle’s exhaust system to reduce emissions, contain precious metals, including platinum, palladium and rhodium, which can be sold for a large sum on the black market.
Sitzes believes the thefts in Washington are connected, but said the department doesn’t have any suspects.
“It could’ve been a group of people. It could’ve been one person,” he said. “It doesn’t take many people to chop one of those off.”
Sitzes said the department is asking other dealerships in the area to check their vehicles and ensure they haven’t had their catalytic converters stolen.
He described Friday’s thefts as a “resurgence” of catalytic converter thefts, which were a big issue last year for the department. In June 2021, the department reported a 200 percent increase in the number of catalytic converter thefts over 2020, according to Missourian reporting at the time. Washington was not alone in seeing this increase. Thefts of catalytic converters skyrocketed 1,215 percent from 2019 to 2021 in the U.S., according to The NICB Informer, published by the National Insurance Crime Bureau.