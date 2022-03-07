While the number of crimes committed in Washington was down last year, law enforcement officials said the seriousness of the crimes increased.
Last year, the Washington Police Department investigated its first murder in Washington in over 30 years, according to Police Chief Ed Menefee, who wrote the year-end crime report.
The murder occurred in January 2021 with the deaths of Carey Boyster and Danny Peroutka.
Boyster, 36, and Peroutka, 32, were found deceased Jan. 9 inside and outside a home on Louis Street. Police determined it to be a murder-suicide, but have not released further details.
In addition to the murder, there were three manslaughter cases last year, according to the report. The three manslaughters were determined to be drug-related overdoses.
All are categorized as “homicides” in the report.
“The heroin and fentanyl epidemic continues to plague our community,” Menefee wrote in the report.
He said the department handled 46 drug overdose cases, four of which were fatal. Seven of the overdose victims survived because of officers administering NARCAN, a drug used to treat overdoses that is available without a prescription.
“We have seen a trend in more drug users, friends of users and family members having a NARCAN supply on hand,” Menefee wrote. “This has helped to save lives and prevent overdose deaths.”
Menefee’s report states that officers are taking people into protective custody to get them treatment at a mental health facility “three to four times a week,” adding that all Washington Police Department officers are trained in crisis intervention.
In total, there were 25,198 calls for service in 2021, according to the report. That’s an increase over 2020 when there were 23,525.
He reported that interactions between Washington police and people experiencing homelessness stayed about the same in 2021 as in 2020. He applauded Mercy Hospital Washington, Foundations for Franklin County, the Franklin County Community Resource Board and the county’s homelessness task force for working together to provide a nighttime warming shelter at the American Inn during cold and inclement weather.
Over the last year, the Washington Police Department investigated three rapes compared to four in 2020; 90 assaults compared to 95 in 2020; five robberies compared to one in 2020; 40 reported burglaries, down from 52 burglaries in 2020. The police department also investigated 228 domestic violence cases, 134 drug-related crimes and 59 stolen vehicles.
“Not so much the amount of crime is increasing, but the seriousness of the crimes seem to be increasing,” Det. Steve Sitzes, the Washington Police Department’s public information officer, said in an interview with The Missourian.
Sitzes said the department has been unable to identify what is contributing to the rise in serious crimes.
“There could be several factors that go into it, but nothing that we can really pinpoint as a cause,” he said.
He advised residents to be cautious if they witness a crime. “A lot of these guys are armed and they will shoot back.”
He claimed that oftentimes criminals are coming from St. Louis or other areas to commit crimes such as “smash-and-grab” burglaries or stealing firearms, hoping that there are more gun owners in the Washington area than in the city. He said cars with bumper stickers related to guns are common targets.
He also said some of the crime statistics, state and federal laws have changed the definitions of some crime categories, which makes it difficult to quantify whether a specific type of crime is on the rise or if the definition is simply more broad.