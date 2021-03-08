Chief Edward Menefee described 2020 as “like no other year in Washington” when looking at the annual report.
“Overall, it was a year of things you never had before,” Menefee said.
The COVID-19 pandemic not only impacted the department’s operations, but it also affected crimes and the community, Menefee said.
The department reported making 768 arrests last year, down 31 from 2019; total reports filed stood at 2,638 versus the 2,710 in 2019, and total calls for service were down by 6,334.
While there were overall decreases in some areas, domestic violence crimes saw an increase of 96 in 2020, with 221 in Washington.
There also was an increase in stolen vehicles in 2020, with 72 reported, up by 18 from 2019.
“Many of the thefts were from drug addicts stealing a vehicle to sell in the St. Louis area for drugs,” Menefee said, adding there also was a motorcycle theft ring accounting for some stolen vehicles in the area.
There were 107 drug offenses, down by 38, Menefee said.
In 2020, there were 39 overdoses in Washington and 20 Narcan saves by officers for those who had overdosed. Menefee did not know how many people died as a result of a drug overdose in the past year.
In 2021, Menefee has reported four overdoses in the Washington area.
“Fentanyl is the main cause,” Menefee said. “People get their drugs from St. Louis and come back here, and it’s got fentanyl in it.”
He added because fentanyl is so potent, it is easier to overdose on it.
“Fentanyl can be the size of a grain of salt, whether it is injected or touched is enough to stop your breathing,” he said.
Menefee said there also was an increase in calls for mental health crises.
“We have seen over the past few years, an increase in mental health issues and crises,” Menefee said, adding in 2020 the department had 77 calls related to the issue.
He said the increase of mental health crises can be slightly attributed to the pandemic but not entirely.
“It is an epidemic all on its own,” Menefee said.
Washington also had five civil protests against racism, use of police force resulting in death and concerning local mask mandate efforts.
Menefee said the only protest that became problematic was the mask protest due to protestors becoming agitated.
Traffic
In 2020, overall traffic stops stood at 5,253, a decrease of 1,346 from 2019.
Menefee said during the pandemic, those who received violations were pulled over because the violation was serious.
The department had 919 traffic situations, an increase of 27 from 2019.
There were 495 traffic crashes in Washington in 2020, an increase of 57.
Menefee reported 66 of those resulted in injuries, 104 accounted for young driver crashes, and 29 were related to drugs or alcohol. None of the crashes in 2020 resulted in fatalities.
The police department arrested 72 people for driving while intoxicated and had a total of 919 traffic summons.
This year, Menefee said he is hoping things will return back to normal.
Menefee said almost everyone at the department has received the COVID-19 vaccine. Plans are in motion to reopen the police station’s lobby in the next week.
Other goals for the department include proactive traffic stops and more citizen interaction with officers.