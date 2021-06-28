The investigation into the January deaths of two Washington residents on Louis Street is nearly wrapped up, according to a Washington Police Department spokesperson.
Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said the department has received a forensics report from the medical examiner and is awaiting additional reports on computers and cell phones recovered at the scene.
“The results of these reports will not change the outcome of the investigation,” said Sitzes. “We are sure what happened, but this will help us better understand what led up to it.”
In January, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Louis Street after an unidentified individual reported finding a woman, later identified as Carey A. Boyster, 36, in a driveway. She was later pronounced dead.
The Franklin County SWAT team was deployed as a precaution. Found in the home was the body of 32-year-old Danny L. Peroutka and Peroutka and Boyster’s then-13-month-old child, who was unharmed.
Once the reports are received, Sitzes said the department will likely close its investigation.
“Once it is closed, then certain elements of the investigation will be made available to the public,” he said. At that time, the department will consult with the city’s legal counsel before releasing any information, he said.