On Tuesday, Washington Police Department officials released the name and photo of the man they believe pointed a gun and demanded a ride home from a Target employee as she was leaving work on Monday.
Chad Stone, 45, who is homeless, was identified by police after authorities reviewed store surveillance camera footage.
After the unidentified woman was able to drive away safely, Stone reportedly ran into a heavily wooded area near the Target store at 1851 Veranci Drive. Police searched the area, but were unable to locate Stone, who is known for living in wooded areas around Washington.
This is the second time in recent weeks that Stone displayed a handgun.
Police say Stone was involved in a recent incident at a Southwinds Court apartment where he knocked on the front door and tried to force his way into an apartment. Following that investigation, seven people were arrested for outstanding warrants or new felony charges, including drug or weapon offenses.
Police are asking the public to call them if they see Stone, but not to approach him because he’s considered armed and dangerous.
To report a sighting of Stone, call 636-390-1050.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.