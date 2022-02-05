Efforts to build a new residential subdivision in Washington could move forward next week as Washington’s Planning and Zoning Commission members are expected to discuss an annexation request for an 8-acre property south of Washington.
If given preliminary approval by the commission at its Feb. 15 meeting, the annexation request will then move to the Washington City Council. A vote on the annexation could happen as early as the council’s Feb. 22 meeting.
Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci said if the annexation is approved, the development, which is known as The Highlands, would include both single-family homes and duplexes as well as some commercial zoning. Kurt Unnerstall, of KJ Unnerstall Construction Co. in Washington, is the developer on the project. Unnerstall did not return The Missourian’s phone call by press time.
The single-family homes would be built on an extension of Sophia Drive, which currently is part of the Autumn Leaf subdivision, according to city leaders. The extension would connect the roadway onto High Street, which would be extended south to make the connection.
The duplexes are planned on a new yet-to-be named street north of Sophia Drive, which would connect to High Street. The commercial zone would be on the north end of the property near Highway 100.
“We are definitely excited about the potential of this project,” Maniaci said. “Our comprehensive plans have been wanting to make the connection from High Street to Highway A for a long time. While that connection has never come to fruition, it looks like it finally will with this development.”
Having that connection is a major plus for emergency services, such as the Washington Fire Department or the Washington Police Department, Maniaci said.
Maniaci said it is unknown how many homes may be constructed in the subdivision, as Unnerstall has not yet submitted plans to the city for review. Maniaci said he will likely know more about the subdivision ahead of the March Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
The proposed commercial zoning of C-2 would allow for any number of uses, Maniaci said.
If plans for The Highlands are approved, it will mark the third large-scale residential development to begin construction south of Highway 100 in the past six months.
In September, the zoning commission and Washington City Council approved the preliminary site plan for The Terrace, a 310-unit apartment complex on 23 acres between High Street and Pottery Road, south of Highway 100. Initial plans showed the construction of 15 apartment buildings, which include the extension of Don Avenue and the construction of a new road, K.J. Unnerstall Drive.
In addition to the apartment buildings, the initial plans show the construction of walking trails, a clubhouse, a swimming pool and other features. A number of duplexes also are being proposed as part of this project.
The developer in the 23-acre project is Monty Taha, who is the developer behind the Legends Terrace Apartments in Eureka.
Preliminary site work and grading is continuing at The Terrace. A final plat for the project has not yet been received by the city.
In December, developer Vic Hoerstkamp announced plans to build a 36-home subdivision known as The Meadows at Koch Farms, which will be south of Highway 100, north of Bieker Road on a 10.15 acre property that Hoerstkamp purchased at the Koch farm auction.
Preliminary plans for this subdivision show three new streets will be constructed, with Koch Lane being the primary road. The two other streets, Richards Close Court and Grit Lane, would end in cul-de-sacs. The two cul-de-sac streets would each have fewer than 10 homes.
Hoerstkamp, who owns Northern Star Homes, is the developer of the Overlook at Weber Farms and Malvern Hill residential developments.
Maniaci said he is pleased to see this level of residential growth in Washington.
“This is a great thing for Washington,” Maniaci said. “It’s very exciting.”