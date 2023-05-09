Two Washington police officers, Nolan Crawford and Robert Kelley, attended the 37th annual St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) Memorial Breakfast, last Wednesday.
They said it was an important event for any officer to attend.
The memorial breakfast honored the 166 metropolitan police officers who died in the line of duty from 1861 to 2022 by presenting a slideshow with each officer’s name and picture. Some of the surviving family members were in attendance and recognized as well.
Crawford said it was a good feeling to honor the fallen officers’ memory and to show support.
“I think it’s important for the police officers to know that if they were killed in the line of duty there’s going to be a remembrance of them along with their family so they are not going to be forgotten,” Crawford said.
“It’s kind of a reminder that no matter where you’re at, the job is dangerous, and you’re not promised to go home afterwards,” he said. “It’s just touching to be there with the family members and put a face to the name. It’s just an amazing event.”
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Governor Michael Parson were keynote speakers for the event. Kelley said that while Jones touched on remembering the fallen officers’ sacrifice, Parson celebrated their lives, and it was a good balance of mentalities.
Kelley said with the recent shooting in Hermann, he felt the event was important for him and for every officer.
“It’s a good reminder of why I personally do the job and the fact that it’s not just a job for me, it’s what I know what I’m supposed to be doing,” he said.
“We all remember our brothers and sisters in different ways,” Officer Kelley said. “Some of us go there to celebrate the lives and careers of the officers that came before us. Some of us go there to remember and reconcile with the reality of the job. I think every officer should experience it at least once just to have that experience and see the wide range of emotions you can see on everybody there. Me, personally, I plan on attending more in the future just to continue to remember their duty and their honor and their sacrifice for the city, the community, and the state.”
