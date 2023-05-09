Supporting other departments

Washington PD Officers Nolan Crawford, left, and Robert Kelley stand in front of the banner at the 37th annual St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Memorial Breakfast. The memorial breakfast was held last Wednesday, May 3, at Union Station to remember the metropolitan officers who were killed in the line of duty.

 Submitted photo

Two Washington police officers, Nolan Crawford and Robert Kelley, attended the 37th annual St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) Memorial Breakfast, last Wednesday.

They said it was an important event for any officer to attend.