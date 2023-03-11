Next month, Washington voters will determine the fate of a 3 percent sales tax on adult, recreational use cannabis.
Among those advocating for the tax’s passage are the members of the Washington Parks & Recreation Commission, which spent a considerable portion of Wednesday’s meeting discussing what they could do to encourage voters to approve the tax.
“We need to help promote this to people, because it is very important for the parks that this tax is passed,” said Tessie Steffens, a member of the Parks & Recreation Commission. The park commission did not vote to formally endorse the proposal, but the members agreed that they needed to advocate for its passage.
While it is not in the official ballot language, the Washington City Council has agreed that a portion of the 3 percent sales tax’s revenue will be directed to the city’s parks. The other portion of the tax revenue will be used to boost the salaries of the city’s emergency dispatchers.
The portion of the revenue directed toward the parks system will be used to maintain the city’s existing 17 parks that span more than 580 acres, according to Washington Parks & Recreation Director Wayne Dunker.
City officials have said that having a dedicated funding source for maintenance could enable the park board to pursue other improvements.
“We are bringing things back up to where they should be and trying to maintain what we have,” Steffens said. “But we keep getting approached by people who say that we need more pickleball courts, we need more this, we need more of that and we only have so much money to do it all. This could help with that.”
Washington City Attorney Mark Piontek previously said that if voters approve the tax in April, it would not go into effect until July. Because of reporting delays by the state’s department of revenue, the city likely won’t see its first revenues from the cannabis tax until August.
“It is not going to be an overnight thing. It is going to take time to see how much this tax generates,” said Third Ward Councilman Jeff Patke, who along with First Ward Councilman Al Behr serve as the liaisons between the city council and the parks commission.
City officials have said they expect the tax to generate between $100,000 and $200,000 annually. The city also collects a 1 percent sales tax on medical use cannabis purchases.